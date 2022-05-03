Shaun King group heavily involved in efforts to save far-left San Francisco DA Boudin from recall election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group co-founded by Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King is heavily involved in saving far-left San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin from his June 7 recall election.

The Real Justice PAC, co-founded by King, is working overtime to ensure Boudin remains in office as critics seek to oust him over what they say is his lack of criminal enforcement and failure to make San Francisco safe.

King and individuals associated with Real Justice have a vested interest in the controversial DA through a separate and little-known group called the Grassroots Law Project, which was co-created by King and houses a criminal justice campaign involving Boudin.

The Grassroots Law Project campaign also counts far-left Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner as a member. The Real Justice PAC has likewise worked alongside Krasner for two of his past campaigns and, in the process, has twice broken campaign finance laws.

The Real Justice PAC is now aiding Boudin through the San Franciscans Against the Recall of Chesa Boudin PAC, which the Real Justice PAC sponsors. The PAC also sponsors the Stand With Chesa website, which looks to gather volunteers and garner support for Boudin.

"Republicans, the police union, and the ultra-wealthy are banding together to overturn the results of the free and fair election of Chesa Boudin," the website states. "They want to roll back his progress on creating real public safety solutions, reducing incarceration, and holding police accountable."

The Real Justice-steered efforts to boost Boudin have received cash through a daisy chain of entities tied to King and other group employees.

Their San Francisco PAC's most significant contributor is Real Justice's federal PAC, which has pushed $150,000 into its coffers. Its federal PAC's biggest donor is the Grassroots Law PAC, which has passed $200,000 to Real Justice's federal PAC.

Becky Bond, a Real Justice co-founder and the treasurer of its federal PAC, is also the treasurer of the Grassroots Law PAC, its filings show.

The Grassroots Law PAC, meanwhile, appears to be affiliated with the Grassroots Law Project, a nonprofit King co-founded that runs the criminal justice efforts that include Boudin and Krasner.

King quietly co-founded the Grassroots Law Project in 2020, which aims to "radically transform the American legal system" by working to change laws and elect progressive candidates to the federal and local governments.

The group says they've helped move more than $235.5 million "into real public safety solutions that can replace police" in Philadelphia, San Diego, Phoenix, Austin and Houston.

In the summer of 2020, the Grassroots Law Project also launched the Truth, Justice, and Reconciliation Commission, which seeks to "address decades of harm caused by law enforcement and prosecutorial overreach."

Boudin was one of three district attorneys tapped by the group as part of its three-city pilot program.

"Prosecutors have a special responsibility to promote justice and reconciliation with the communities whose needs have historically been neglected," Boudin said at the commission's launch.

"In San Francisco we are working to not only enact changes and create policies that hold police accountable going forward, but also to build trust with those who have been hurt by the lack of police accountability in the past," Boudin said.

As part of the campaign, Rachel Rollins, a Boston-area district attorney, and Krasner also launched Truth and Justice commissions to "review harm caused by the justice system."

Real Justice, likewise, was involved in past Krasner elections. The past efforts twice resulted in broken campaign finance laws.

The most recent incident, in 2021, involved Real Justice's political director Brandon Evans, who acted as Krasner's campaign manager. Krasner and Real Justice, however, had failed to make it transparent that Evans wasn't – in reality – a part of the Krasner campaign.

Instead, Krasner's campaign had front-loaded consulting cash to Real Justice while Evans worked for the PAC, the Daily Beast reported.

"There was no way for the public to know how the Krasner campaign was paying the PAC for staff, including its campaign manager Brandon Evans, and for other services," Shane Creamer, the ethics board executive director, told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"The disclosure errors by both the PAC and the Krasner campaign combined to cause a lack of public transparency about how the embedded staffers were being paid," Creamer said.

Krasner's campaign was hit with a $10,000 fine, while Real Justice received a $30,000 penalty.

Progressive prosecutors like Boudin and Krasner have come under increasing scrutiny over their lax enforcement amid spiking crime rates.

A wave of cash from liberal billionaire George Soros frequently helps sweep the far-left candidates into their prosecutor posts. Krasner has received significant backing from the financier, who threw nearly $2 million behind his candidacy. He has not backed Boudin.

The Real Justice PAC has also worked on several races that Soros had targeted.

Real Justice PAC did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment on their Boudin efforts.