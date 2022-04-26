Shaun King's Twitter account disappears after liberal writer claims Musk takeover is 'about white power'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal writer Shaun King appears to have left Twitter following his complaint that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's purchase of the social media platform is "about white power."

Users who go to King's profile on the platform, @shaunking, now receive the message, "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another."

The account disappeared hours after King lamented Musk's purchase of the platform Monday.

"At its root, @ElonMusk wanting to purchase Twitter is not about left vs right," King had posted on the platform. "It's about white power."

"The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist," King argued. "He's upset that Twitter won't allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That's his definition of free speech."

After the Twitter board accepted Musk's offer to purchase the company for $44 billion Monday, Musk posted a statement on Twitter.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans."

"Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," Musk added.

As for critics like King, Musk tweeted, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appeared to celebrate the Musk takeover.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter," Dorsey wrote on Twitter. "It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."