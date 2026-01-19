Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Shapiro says possibly being Harris' VP pick 'just didn't feel right'

Pennsylvania governor notes in his book that he was 'surprised' by the extent to which Harris 'seemed to dislike the role' she held as VP

Alex Nitzberg
In his forthcoming book, "Where We Keep the Light," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro writes that the prospect of becoming the vice president for Kamala Harris did not "feel right," Politico Playbook reported.

"I knew that despite the honor of it, it just didn’t feel right for some reason," Shapiro noted, according to the outlet.

Regarding the vetting to potentially become Harris' 2024 running mate, he wrote that "all of the questioning felt unnecessarily contentious," according to the report, which also noted that he indicated that Harris' team "didn’t understand where the people who would decide this presidential election really were."

JOSH SHAPIRO CLAIMS KAMALA HARRIS' TEAM ASKED IF HE WAS A 'DOUBLE AGENT FOR ISRAEL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Vice President Kamala Harris in July 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speak to the press while making a stop at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, July 13, 2024. (Ryan Collerd/AFP via Getty Images)

"If we had door A and door B as options, and she was for door A and I was for door B, I just wanted to make sure that I could make the case for door B, and if I didn’t convince her, then I’d run right through a brick wall to support her decision," he notes in the book, according to The New York Times. "She was crystal clear that that was not what she was looking for."

Shapiro was "surprised" by the extent to which Harris "seemed to dislike the role" she held as vice president, he indicated in the book, Politico Playbook reported.

SHAPIRO KICKS OFF 2026 RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN AS 2028 WHITE HOUSE BUZZ SWIRLS

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro during a re-election campaign kickoff event in Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (Rachel Wisniewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"She noted that her chief of staff would be giving me my directions, lamented that the Vice President didn't have a private bathroom in their office and how difficult it was for her at times not to have a voice in decision making," Shapiro wrote, according to the Times.

The outlet reported that Shapiro opted to withdraw himself from consideration, and requested to get in touch with Harris to deliver his decision, but was told that "the VP would not handle bad news well and that I shouldn't push."

OBAMA WINGMAN ERIC HOLDER DEFENDED WALZ'S VETTING — THEN MINNESOTA'S FRAUD SCANDAL ERUPTED

President Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in 2023

President Joe Biden listens as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers remarks following a briefing on Interstate 95 repairs, in Philadelphia on June 17, 2023. (Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris ultimately tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her 2024 running mate, but the two were soundly defeated by the Republican ticket featuring Donald Trump and JD Vance.

