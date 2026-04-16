Sex crimes could cost lawmakers taxpayer-funded pensions under Hawley’s new proposal

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FIRST ON FOX – A Senate Republican wants to prevent lawmakers convicted of sex crimes from receiving their taxpayer-funded retirements after leaving office.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is introducing new legislation, first obtained by Fox News Digital, to close a gap in federal law that strips pensions for some felonies, but not sexual abuse.

It comes as Congress is having another reckoning over their members' actions after sexual misconduct and rape allegations this month against two House lawmakers resulted in their back-to-back resignations.

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Lawmakers are required to forfeit their pensions if convicted of a spate of felonies, including fraud, treason, bribery and perjury. But there is no such law that would require a lawmaker convicted of felony sexual abuse to forfeit a pension.

Hawley's bill, the "No Pensions for Congressional Predators Act," seeks to fix that inconsistency.

"Right now, a member of Congress can be convicted of sexual abuse and still receive a taxpayer-funded pension. That is unacceptable," Hawley told Fox News Digital in a statement. "I'm introducing legislation to end this loophole and ensure that lawmakers are never compensated with taxpayer dollars after such a breach of trust. The only thing the government should be paying for for these people is a jail cell."

His legislation comes on the heels of bombshell allegations against former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who resigned from Congress on Tuesday. Five women, including a former member of Swalwell’s staff, have accused the ex-lawmaker of sexual misconduct and rape.

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While no charges have been filed against him, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department opened an investigation into Swalwell following allegations from Lonna Drewes that he drugged and raped her.

And, even if convicted, Swalwell would still be eligible for his pension, given that he met the minimum five-year requirement to earn a pension after having served in the House for over a decade. He could earn $22,000 per year in taxpayer funding starting at age 62.

Former Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who resigned from Congress just moments before Swalwell after admitting to an affair with a former staffer who later died by suicide, is also eligible for his congressional pension. He’s similarly been accused by another former aide of sexual misconduct that he has not acknowledged.

Like Swalwell, Gonzales currently faces no charges.

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Gonzales hit the minimum time-served threshold earlier this year and could earn over $8,000 annually when he turns 62.

Hawley’s legislation also comes as misconduct allegations have made their way to the Senate. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said on X on Wednesday that "the Senate has its own trash to take out."

Luna told Senate Majority Leader John Thune, "You need to look into the allegations against one of your Senators, it’s very disturbing. My chief will be contacting your chief."

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The South Dakota Republican confirmed that his office received the information Thursday morning.

"I don't know what the particulars are about this," Thune said. "All I know is that we referred it to the proper authorities, which, in this case, would be the Senate Ethics Committee."