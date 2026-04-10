Pelosi, California Dems slam Swalwell over bombshell sexual assault allegations: 'Indefensible'

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California Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., have come out against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Eric Swalwell after multiple bombshell reports were published Friday, accusing Swalwell of sexually assaulting a former female staffer and allegedly sexually harassing other female staffers.

Amid repeated denials and cease-and-desist letters sent by Swalwell's lawyer Thursday, one of the alleged victims shared her story publicly for the first time, accusing Swalwell of taking advantage of her while she was intoxicated. The alleged victim's story also included claims that Swalwell pressured her to send naked pictures of herself and sent sexually explicit photos of his own, pulled out his private parts while driving in a car with her and requested she perform oral sex on him, among other incidents the victim said affected how Swalwell treated her professionally.

On multiple occasions, the young staffer recalls blacking out from alcohol consumption, before waking up naked in Swalwell's hotel bed with signs she had engaged in intercourse. Swalwell allegedly distanced himself after the incident, and their relationship faded, before they reunited when she no longer worked for him when another incident allegedly took place.

After the report from the San Francisco Chronicle surfaced Friday, a slew of Democrats withdrew their endorsements and called for Swalwell to drop out of the race for governor and his campaign website's displayed an error page for endorsements. The chair of the California Democratic Party described the allegations as "disturbing," adding that "the stories of victims and survivors should be heard and believed" and called on all candidates running for governor in the state of California to step back and gauge "the viability of their candidacy and campaign."

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"The young woman who has made serious allegations against Congressman Swalwell must be respected and heard," Pelosi told media outlets. "As I discussed with Swalwell, it is clear that is best done outside of a gubernatorial campaign."

"I have read the San Francisco Chronicle’s account and I am deeply distressed by its allegations," added Schiff. "This woman was brave to come forward, and we should take her story seriously. I am withdrawing my endorsement immediately, and believe that he should withdraw from the race."

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"To the survivor who risked everything to come forward – I believe you. To the Democratic Party – you’d better hold him accountable," former San Jose mayor and fellow Democrat gubernatorial candidate in California, Matt Mahan, said Friday. "If we don’t, we have no credibility asking anyone else to do the same. To Eric Swalwell – drop out."

"The allegations against Congressmember Swalwell are deeply disturbing," California Democratic Party Chairman Rusty Hicks said in a statement. "First, the stories of victims and survivors should be heard and believed. Period. Second, any person engaged in misconduct must take responsibility and be held accountable for their actions – including a Member of Congress and candidate for Governor. Finally, my call for all — repeat, all — candidates for Governor to ‘honestly assess the viability of their candidacy and campaign’ still stands. In fact, that call is more important now than ever before."

"The allegations are incredibly disturbing and unacceptable against Rep. Swalwell," the California Teachers Association said on X. "We are immediately suspending our support. Our elected board will be meeting as soon as possible to follow our union’s democratic process to determine next steps."

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., a longtime friend and colleague of Eric Swalwell, is now backing away from his initial support for Swalwell amid the sexual misconduct allegations he is facing as the California congressman runs for governor.

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Earlier this week, Gallego faced blowback for attempting to discredit a user on X who said sexual misconduct allegations against Swalwell will end up "kick[ing] his a—." Gallego also defended Swalwell for being "targeted" in a separate post on social media, arguing he is the subject of sexual misconduct allegations because he is "in first place."

However, following the bombshell report released by the San Francisco Chronicle Friday, Gallego changed his tune dramatically.

"I’ve read the San Francisco Chronicle’s reporting and I take it seriously. What is described is indefensible," Gallego posted on social media Friday following the report. "Women who come forward with accounts like this deserve to be heard with respect, not questioned or dismissed. I regret having come to his defense on social media prior to knowing all the information. I am equally as shocked and upset about what has transpired."

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Swalwell has fiercely denied the allegations that were first being elevated on social media by Democratically-aligned politicos, including Cheyenne Hunt , a former Capitol Hill staffer who is currently a nonprofit director at the group Gen-Z for Change, and Arielle Fodor, a "political content creator," teacher and mother who dubs herself "Mrs. Frazzled" online. On Friday, the first first-hand account of these allegations surfaced.

Eric Swalwell, nor his attorney, responded to Fox News Digital's inquiries about the first-hand allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Following the San Francisco Chronicle's report Friday, CNN published a separate report indicating three other women they had spoken to also alleged various kinds of sexual misconduct by the Democratic congressman – including Swalwell sending them unsolicited explicit messages or nude photos.