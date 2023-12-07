From sex clubs to strippers: Here are the 5 most salacious details from the Hunter Biden indictment

Hunter Biden's Thursday indictment on federal charges in California revealed more than just his alleged failure to pay taxes over a years-long period, but rather what he was actually doing with the millions he was making in that time frame.

According to the indictment, filed by DOJ Special Counsel David Weiss in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Biden spent hundreds of thousands of dollars specifically on "adult entertainment" and "women," including a sex club membership and strippers.

Here are the 5 most salacious details contained in the indictment:

1. Biden allegedly spent a total of $872,172 on "various women" and "adult entertainment"

From 2016 to 2019, Biden allegedly spent $683,212 paying what the indictment described as "various women," including people he had romantic or sexual relationships with, and $188,960 on adult entertainment, including a sex club membership, exotic dancers and strip clubs.

"Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes," the indictment read.

The total $872,172 was just a portion of the millions Biden allegedly spent in those years, before ultimately receiving financial support between Jan. 2020 and Oct. 2020 that still did not go to the Internal Revenue Service.

2. Biden allegedly failed to identify payments to a stripper and escort as personal expenses, rather than business

Biden met with his accountant in California on Jan. 28, 2020 and reviewed the general ledger for his business entity, Owasco PC, to confirm line item accuracy.

"While he reviewed the schedules for ‘Office Expenses’ and ‘Professional and Outside Services,’ the Defendant affirmatively identified, with a yellow highlighter, personal expenses that should not be deducted as business expenses," the indictment read.

It added that he failed to identify a $1,500 Venmo payment made on Aug. 14, 2018 to an exotic dancer at a strip club as a personal expense, rather than business.

"The Defendant described the payment in the Venmo transaction as for ‘artwork.' The exotic dancer had not sold him any artwork," the indictment read.

Biden also allegedly failed to identify an $11,500 payment to an escort for spending two nights with him as a personal expense.

3. Biden allegedly claimed money paid to sexual and romantic partners were wages to reduce tax burden

According to the indictment, Biden allegedly directed his personal assistant in 2018 to place three women "with whom he had romantic or sexual relationships," and a fourth woman related to one of the three, on his business payroll, as well as provide them with healthcare benefits.

The indictment said Biden knew the wages, which totaled $86,000, were "a false deduction," but that he failed to inform his accountants.

"These payroll expenses were treated as business expenses on Owasco, PC’s Form 1120, reducing the amount of income to the Defendant and, as a result, his individual income tax liability," the indictment read.

4. Biden allegedly falsely claimed stripper and sex club payments were business expenses

In the Jan. 28, 2020 meeting with his California accountant, Biden allegedly falsely identified payments from his personal bank account and other wire transfers as business expenses.

"Many of the expenses the Defendant circled were not, as he knew, business expenses. Instead, they were personal expenses generated during what he described in his memoir as a ‘bacchanal’ in 2018," the indictment read.

Biden allegedly circled one payment for $1,248 for airline tickets for an exotic dancer to fly from Los Angeles to New York in Sep. 2018.

"The Defendant wired money to JP Morgan Chase to pay personal expenses and falsely represented to the CA Accountants that these wire transfers were business expenses," the indictment read. "In truth, the wire transfers from the Owasco, PC account to JP Morgan Chase were to pay for personal expenses."

One such wire transfer in July 2018 was for $18,000 to an individual not named in the indictment, of which $10,000 was for a "golf member deposit."

"In fact, at the Defendant’s direction, the $10,000 was used to purchase a membership in a sex club," the indictment read, noting he visited the club with the individual he wired the money to.

5. Biden allegedly spent thousands on his business line of credit at a strip club

The indictment stated that Biden used his business line of credit "to pay personal expenses and falsely represented to the CA Accountants that it was for business expenses."

"In truth, the Defendant had used the business line of credit to pay for luxury hotels, restaurants, high-end clothing, and other personal items in New York and in California during 2018, among others," it read.

This allegedly included $3,947 in payments to M Street Management, a Washington, D.C. strip club, in Jan., and a $774 Venmo payment to an exotic dancer in April.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hunter Biden's legal team for comment after the indictment was handed down. A spokesperson for Special Counsel Weiss declined to comment.