Senators launch bipartisan effort to allow benefits for families of fallen retired police officers

FIRST ON FOX: A bipartisan pair of senators are teaming up to pass "commonsense legislation" that ensures the families of former law enforcement officers who are killed in retirement are protected by benefits.

Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., introduced the Chief Herbert D. Proffitt Act, shared first with Fox News Digital, on Monday to amend the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program and make families of former law enforcement officers eligible to receive benefits if the former officer is killed or permanently disabled after retirement.

The legislation is named after Chief Herbert D. Proffitt, a retired officer who was shot and killed in his driveway by someone he had arrested decades prior.

Despite serving in law enforcement for 55 years, Proffitt's family members were denied benefits since he had retired prior to the attack.

"When a law enforcement officer is killed because of the work they did to keep our communities safe, it’s our responsibility to make sure their family is cared for," Cortez Masto, a former law enforcement official, said in a statement. "I’m proud to introduce this critical piece of commonsense legislation to right the wrong Chief Proffitt’s family experienced and make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else."

The amendment would also apply to claims by former law enforcement officers who retired on or after Jan. 1, 2012.

"The loss of Chief Herbert D. Proffitt is a tragic reminder of the risk that follows our finest every day of their lives," McConnell said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"This legislation plugs an important hole, ensuring the Proffitt family – and others like them – are supported and assured that the service and sacrifice of their loved ones are never forgotten," the senator said.

The bill is endorsed by several police advocacy groups, including the Fraternal Order of Police, the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers, the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation and Supporting Heroes.

A mirrored version of the bipartisan legislation was introduced in the House last month by Reps. Andy Barr, R-Ky., and Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.