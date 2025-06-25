Expand / Collapse search
Chuck Schumer

Senator Chuck Schumer taken to hospital as DC struggles with heatwave

Democrat senator now back at work after medical scare, reminds public to drink water and stay cool

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was taken to the hospital in Washington Wednesday for dehydration, his office said, as the region continues to experience another day of scorching heat.

"Leader Schumer was at the Senate gym this morning and got lightheaded," Schumer's office told Fox News. "Out of an abundance of caution, he went to the hospital to be treated for dehydration and is now back at work in the Capitol."

CHUCK SCHUMER CALLED OUT ON 17% FAVORABILITY RATING AFTER SLAMMING TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS

Chuck Schumer speaks

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was briefly hospitalized Wednesday for dehydration, his office said.  (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Temperatures in Washington D.C., were expected to reach into the high 90s as parts of the East Coast experienced a heatwave. 

"Extreme Heat Alert for DC: Until 8PM Today. Daytime temperatures will feel like 105°F or hotter. Drink water. Stay cool," the Washington D.C. Homeland Security & Emergency Management posted on X. 

Officials have warned people to take precautions to prevent heat-related illness. 

High temperature

An outdoor thermometer. Parts of the East Coast are experiencing scorching temperatures.  (iStock)

Schumer's office said the senator wanted to remind everyone "to drink some water and stay out of the heat."

