Senator Chuck Schumer taken to hospital as DC struggles with heatwave

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was taken to the hospital in Washington Wednesday for dehydration, his office said, as the region continues to experience another day of scorching heat.

"Leader Schumer was at the Senate gym this morning and got lightheaded," Schumer's office told Fox News. "Out of an abundance of caution, he went to the hospital to be treated for dehydration and is now back at work in the Capitol."

Temperatures in Washington D.C., were expected to reach into the high 90s as parts of the East Coast experienced a heatwave.

"Extreme Heat Alert for DC: Until 8PM Today. Daytime temperatures will feel like 105°F or hotter. Drink water. Stay cool," the Washington D.C. Homeland Security & Emergency Management posted on X.

Officials have warned people to take precautions to prevent heat-related illness.

Schumer's office said the senator wanted to remind everyone "to drink some water and stay out of the heat."