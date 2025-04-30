Chuck Schumer called out on 17% favorability rating after slamming Trump's first 100 days

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was confronted by CNN's Manu Raju about having a 17% favorability rating after the Democratic lawmaker delivered remarks on President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office at a press conference on Tuesday.

Following his comments on the president's first 100 days, which the senator dubbed "100 days of chaos," Schumer took questions from reporters.

Raju questioned Schumer about a new CNN poll released Tuesday morning, which revealed the longtime senator had a 17% favorable and 44% unfavorable rating.

"There was a poll out today that has your approval rating lower than any other congressional leader, at 17 percent," Raju said. "Are you concerned that you may be a liability for your party?"

Schumer, seemingly unfazed by the poll, replied, "Polls come and go. Our party is united."

The senator also commented on the Democratic Party having "real success."

According to CNN's poll from Tuesday, Schumer's favorability rating was "his worst rating in CNN polling back to 2017." The drop comes as Democratic voters continue to express frustration with party leadership over their response to Trump's agenda.

Among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, Schumer's rating fell from 46% favorable and 11% unfavorable in January, to 31% favorable and 30% unfavorable in April.

The Senate minority leader's favorability among younger Democrats was even worse, with 14% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents under the age of 35 having a favorable view, and 24% an unfavorable one.

As Schumer's poll numbers fall, two other members of the Democratic Party are picking up momentum, especially among young voters.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have been gaining influence through their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour across the country, quickly becoming the faces of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

A new poll of New Yorkers conducted by Siena College shows Ocasio-Cortez making notable strides in her favorability compared to prior polls.

Ocasio-Cortez stands at 47% favorable and 33% unfavorable among New York State voters. That's a jump from 38%-39% the last time Siena asked about the progressive New York City congresswoman among a statewide sample of respondents, four years ago.

According to the poll, 64% of Democrats view Ocasio-Cortez in a favorable light, more than Schumer or Gov. Kathy Hochul . Six in 10 Republicans questioned in the poll view Ocasio-Cortez in a negative way, with independents evenly divided.

Fox News's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.