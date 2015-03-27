Senate to Vote on Gays in Military

Senate Democrats are demanding a vote late Wednesday on a bill that would let gays serve openly in the military.

The vote would be procedural, paving the way for future debate if approved. But it also would be a strong indication of whether Republicans have dropped their objections to overturning "don't ask, don't tell," after a Pentagon study found it could be done without hurting military effectiveness.

At least three Senate Republicans have said they support repealing the law. But GOP senators previously have united in objecting to the Democratic leadership's effort to move ahead on the bill and limit debate.