Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Congress

Senate drives off for recess, leaving Trump’s 150+ stalled confirmations in its wake

Congress left town with no bipartisan deal in place to advance the bulk of Trump’s pending nominations

By Amanda Macias Fox News
close
GOP senator warns Dems delaying Trump nominees 'we can do this the easy way or hard way' Video

GOP senator warns Dems delaying Trump nominees 'we can do this the easy way or hard way'

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss the Senate's progress on confirming President Donald Trump's nominees after the delay of August recess.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As lawmakers depart Washington for a month-long recess, more than 150 of President Donald Trump's nominees remain in limbo, awaiting Senate confirmation or further action amid stalled proceedings and deepening partisan gridlock. 

Key positions across Trump's administration remain unfilled, with the judiciary and diplomatic posts bearing the brunt of the backlog.

THUNE VOWS TO 'GRIND DOWN' DEMOCRATS AS TRUMP'S NOMINEES FACE 'UNPRECEDENTED' SENATE OBSTRUCTION

Former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is still awaiting Senate confirmation for his nomination as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Likewise, Andrew Puzder has yet to be confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, an especially significant post given that the EU is one of America's largest trading partners.

mike waltz

U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Waltz attends a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. ((Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images))

At the Department of Justice, Stanley Woodward is nominated to serve as associate attorney general, while Patrick Davis awaits confirmation as assistant attorney general for legislative affairs. 

Nominations for several lawyers at U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Pennsylvania and South Dakota remain pending confirmation.

DEMS DIG IN, TRUMP DEMANDS ALL: NOMINEE FIGHT BOILS OVER IN SENATE

Congress left town on Saturday after confirming only a few nominees, with no bipartisan deal in place to advance the bulk of Trump’s pending appointments.

Jeanine Pirro, a former Fox News host and New York judge and prosecutor, was among the seven of Trump's nominees swiftly confirmed on Saturday.

PIRRO CONFIRMED AS D.C. U.S. ATTORNEY AMID PARTISAN CLASH AS DEM NOMINEE BLOCKADE CONTINUES

Pirro’s confirmation as U.S. Attorney for D.C. comes as dozens of interim prosecutors aligned with Trump’s judicial agenda approach the end of their 120-day term limit. After that, appointment to these key roles shifts to the courts if no Senate-confirmed successor is in place.

Interim US Attorney Jeanine Pirro speaks during a press update

Interim US Attorney Jeanine Pirro speaks during a press update on a shooting the night before, of two Israeli embassy staffers, at the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on May 22, 2025. (Drew ANGERER / AFP)

Following the collapse of bipartisan talks on Saturday, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune described the confirmation process as "broken," emphasizing that Senate rules governing nominations are "desperately in need of change."

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said a rules change would be a "huge mistake" in speeding up the pace of confirmations. 

He also added that lawmakers have "never seen nominees as flawed, as compromised, as unqualified as we have right now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics