Thune vows to 'grind down' Democrats as Trump's nominees face 'unprecedented' Senate obstruction

The Senate's top Republican is voicing mounting frustration with Democrats for stalling President Donald Trump’s civilian nominees, something Senate Majority Leader John Thune called "unprecedented."

"This is the first president in history who has never had, at this point in his presidency, a civilian nominee approved either by unanimous consent or voice vote in the Senate," Thune said Thursday during an interview on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox News Radio.

The stalled nominations include undersecretaries for major federal departments such as Education, Labor and Agriculture, along with judges and ambassadors.

Thune accused Senate Democrats of "delaying, obstructing, [and] blocking" the confirmation process at nearly every step, leading to significant slowdowns.

As frustrations grow, Thune said he’s not ruling out canceling the Senate’s August recess to push through key confirmations, something President Trump has put pressure on Thune to do.

"As we head into the August break we need to get a whole bunch more confirmed, and we intend to do that," he said, adding that his strategy is to "wear them down," referring to his Democratic colleagues.

"Because of the way the Democrats are playing in their Trump Derangement Syndrome, they're putting up an unprecedented level of obstruction," he added. "I think the only way to beat that is to just grind them down."

President Trump echoed those sentiments on Truth Social. He urged the Senate to remain in session through the upcoming break.

"Hopefully the very talented John Thune, fresh off our many victories over the past two weeks and, indeed, 6 months, will cancel August recess (and long weekends!), in order to get my incredible nominees confirmed," Trump wrote last week. "We need them badly!!!"

Responding to the president’s post, Thune said he understands the White House’s urgency.

"I totally appreciate the president's frustration with what's happening on the nominee front," he told Kilmeade.

Still, he noted that the confirmation rate under Trump’s second term is roughly double what it was during his first, and ahead of where President Joe Biden stood at the same point in his presidency.

However, Thune argued that Democrats are making the process harder than it needs to be.

"There's nothing about this that is easy, but it should be a lot easier than it is," he said, arguing there’s a benefit to having lawmakers return to their home state and constituents.

Earlier this month, tensions between lawmakers hit a breaking point when Democrats walked out of a Judiciary Committee meeting in protest of Trump nominees Emil Bove for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and Jeanine Pirro for U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Sen. Dick Durbin claimed that some Democrats were denied the chance to speak, leading to the walkout.

"Today, Chairman Grassley blocked Democratic members from discussing the controversial records of nominees like Emil Bove and Jeanine Pirro, shut down debate, and forced votes for no apparent reason," Durbin said in part.

"My question is this: what are my Senate Republican colleagues trying to hide?"

Earlier this year, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer supported a strategy to delay all of President Trump's Cabinet nominees who didn't have full, unanimous support in the Senate. He also used a chamber procedural move to stall some federal prosecutors in committee.