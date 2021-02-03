Sen. Rick Scott: Marjorie Taylor Greene 'clearly doesn't represent the Republican Party'

Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., whose past propagation of conspiracy theories has come under widespread scrutiny "clearly doesn't represent the Republican Party," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told "The Story" Wednesday.

The House is on track to vote Thursday on a resolution to strip Greene of her assignments to the House Budget Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. Meanwhile, House Republicans were meeting Wednesday amid pressure on Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump last month.

SEN. RICK SCOTT, R-FLA.: With regard to Liz Cheney, I think people ought to respect how people vote. You might disagree with how they vote, but you ought to respect how they vote. I mean, we all represent our, in my case, a state. I guess in her state, I think she covers the whole state also. But, look, respect how they vote on it. You might not agree with them.

With regard to the to the congresswoman from Georgia, I mean, she doesn't represent the Republican Party. What she said about Parkland is wrong. It's disgusting. I was there three hours or four hours after the shooting. I talked to the families, the 17 families that lost loved ones. I still sit with many of those families. And so she doesn't represent, she clearly doesn't represent the Republican Party.

What the Republican Party stands for is jobs, better education for kids, support, law enforcement, supported military. So we have the freedoms we believe in. And that's what the Republican Party stands for.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott also discussed the ongoing debate over the latest coronavirus relief measure.

SCOTT: Schumer and [Bernie] Sanders are going to try to cram through the Biden proposal. You know, nobody came back from that [White House] meeting on Monday, no Republican senators said, 'Oh, they're going to negotiate with us.' I mean, they're just going to try to cram through this almost $2 trillion spending [bill that] has very little to do with COVID ... We need a targeted bill, we need to help the people who lost their jobs, we need to help our small businesses reopen. That's the things we ought to be doing, not just wasting money when we already have $27 trillion worth of debt.