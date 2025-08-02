Sen. Rick Scott endorses Trump-backed Florida gubernatorial candidate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has endorsed fellow Republican Rep. Byron Donalds' Florida gubernatorial bid.

Scott served as governor of the Sunshine State prior to current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I am proud to stand with President Trump and endorse Byron Donalds for Governor of Florida. Byron is a principled conservative who will lead with courage and conviction and fight on behalf of every Floridian," Scott noted.

"I’ve been proud to work with him on critical legislation to make flood insurance more affordable and help Floridians rebuild and recover from catastrophic hurricanes. And during my time as Governor, he was a critical partner in securing billions of dollars in tax relief for Florida families.

"As Governor, Byron will strengthen our economy, fight for seniors and veterans, protect our communities, and above all, make Florida more affordable for every family."

Donalds thanked the senator.

"Thank you @ScottforFlorida for your support! You have been an incredible leader for our state and it’s been an honor to fight alongside you on Capitol Hill," Donalds posted on X. "As Governor, I look forward to working with you and President Trump to strengthen Florida and Make America Great Again."

Donalds announced his candidacy earlier this year after President Donald Trump endorsed him for the governorship.

"Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!" Trump declared in a February Truth Social post.

DeSantis, who is serving his second term in the post, is not eligible to run again in 2026 due to state term limits.

"No person who has, or but for resignation would have, served as governor or acting governor for more than six years in two consecutive terms shall be elected governor for the succeeding term," the Florida constitution states.

Scott and Trump have both also endorsed Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., in her upcoming bid to remain in the Senate.

DeSantis tapped Moody to replace Marco Rubio, who departed the Senate well before the end of his term to serve as Trump's secretary of state.

Moody is aiming to win a special election next year to serve out the remainder of what would have been Rubio's Senate term.