Sen. Lindsey Graham 'cannot say anything bad' about possible court pick J. Michelle Childs

Sen. Lindsey Graham has nothing but glowing praise for South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs and supports her nomination for the Supreme Court should President Biden put her forth.

Justice Stephen Breyer announced Wednesday that he would retire. Biden promised during his presidential campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the court if presented with the opportunity - a pledge he repeated following Breyer's announcement.

JUDGE MICHELLE CHILDS BEING CONSIDERED FOR SUPREME COURT, WHITE HOUSE CONFIRMS

The White House confirmed Friday that Biden is considering Childs as a possible nominee, and Graham, R-S.C., had nothing but the highest praise for Childs during an appearance on "Face the Nation."

"Here’s what I will tell [Biden] and the nation: I can’t think of a better person for President Biden to consider for the Supreme Court than Michelle Childs," Graham said. "She has wide support in our state, she’s considered to be fair-minded, a highly gifted jurist – she’s one of the most decent people I’ve ever met."

SEN. COTTON SAYS REPUBLICANS WON'T LAUNCH ‘GROTESQUE SMEAR CAMPAIGNS’ AGAINST SCOTUS NOMINEE LIKE DEMS DID

Graham highlighted Childs’ public education background as a graduate of the University of South Carolina, where she earned her J.D.

"She’s highly qualified, she’s a good character, and we’ll see how she does if she’s nominated, but I cannot say anything bad about Michelle Childs," Graham added, hedging his promise to support her, but he stressed that he’s a "big supporter" of Childs.

SEN. ROGER WICKER SAYS BIDEN'S SUPREME COURT NOM WILL BE A ‘BENEFICIARY’ OF AFFIRMATIVE ACTION

Graham argued that Childs would help the Supreme Court look "more like the country" and rejected claims that Childs’ nomination would serve as part of affirmative action.

"Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America," Graham said. "We make a real effort as Republicans to recruit women and people of color to make the party look more like America."

"Affirmative action is picking somebody not as well qualified for past wrongs," he argued. "Michelle Childs is incredibly qualified. There’s no affirmative action component if you pick her."

He stressed that qualifications have to be the biggest consideration in Biden’s nomination.