Pennsylvania
Published

Fetterman discharged from hospital after tests rule out stroke, seizures

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman said that tests ruled out both a stroke and seizure

Chad Pergram
By Chad Pergram , Adam Sabes | Fox News
John Fetterman to Pennsylvanians: 'I will never let you down' Video

John Fetterman to Pennsylvanians: 'I will never let you down'

John Fetterman speaks to Pennsylvanians following his victory over Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Keystone State's critical Senate race.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., was released from George Washington University Hospital on Friday after being hospitalized on Wednesday.

Fetterman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded while attending a Democratic retreat in Washington, D.C. 

Joe Calvello, a spokesperson for Fetterman, said on Friday that tests ruled out a stroke and seizures.

Sen. John Fetterman and Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, discuss reproductive freedom and the economy in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Sen. John Fetterman and Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, discuss reproductive freedom and the economy in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)

"A few minutes ago, Senator John Fetterman was discharged from The George Washington University Hospital. In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures. John is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday," Calvello said.

