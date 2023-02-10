Fetterman discharged from hospital after tests rule out stroke, seizures

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., was released from George Washington University Hospital on Friday after being hospitalized on Wednesday.

Fetterman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded while attending a Democratic retreat in Washington, D.C.

Joe Calvello, a spokesperson for Fetterman, said on Friday that tests ruled out a stroke and seizures.

"A few minutes ago, Senator John Fetterman was discharged from The George Washington University Hospital. In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures. John is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday," Calvello said.