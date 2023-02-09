Expand / Collapse search
John Fetterman
Published

Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after 'feeling lightheaded' at Senate Democratic retreat

Sen. Fetterman's hospitalization does not appear to be related to his previous stroke, his office said

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
John Fetterman to Pennsylvanians: 'I will never let you down' Video

John Fetterman to Pennsylvanians: 'I will never let you down'

John Fetterman speaks to Pennsylvanians following his victory over Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Keystone State's critical Senate race.

U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been hospitalized overnight following lightheadedness he experienced at a Senate retreat Wednesday.

"Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded," a statement from his office read.

The office said Fetterman, D-Penn., is in "good spirits and talking with his staff and family." 

The hospitalization does not appear to be related to his previous stroke, the statement added.

SENATE GETS DIGITAL UPDATE TO ASSIST JOHN FETTERMAN AS HE RECOVERS FROM STROKE

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) in the old senate chamber for the Ceremonial Swearing on January 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. 

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) in the old senate chamber for the Ceremonial Swearing on January 03, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

"He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital. Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation," it continued.

"We will provide more information when we have it," it concluded.

SEE IT: JOHN FETTERMAN LANDED BRIEF, NON-SPEAKING PART IN CHRISTIAN BALE PERIOD FILM WHILE CAMPAIGNING

Fetterman suffered a stroke in 2022, during his senatorial campaign against Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz. 

Senator John Fetterman has been hospitalized overnight, his office said. 

Senator John Fetterman has been hospitalized overnight, his office said.  (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Sen. John Fetterman's current hospitalization does not appear to be stroke-related, per initial tests.

Sen. John Fetterman's current hospitalization does not appear to be stroke-related, per initial tests. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks at an event with Nikki Haley on October 26, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. 

Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks at an event with Nikki Haley on October 26, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.  (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Oz made the Democrat's health a major focus of the campaign, though Fetterman won the contest with 50.5% of the vote. He received 2.64 million votes to Oz's 2.46 million.

Fetterman was sworn into office in the old senate chamber on Jan. 3, 2023.

More from Politics