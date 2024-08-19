SEE IT: Protests erupt, businesses board up outside the DNC in Chicago

Trucker Jeremiah Smith on his efforts to locate his close friend Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7.
Anti-Israel protesters are swarming outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as police gear up for a week of unrest in the city.
The four-day convention kicks off Monday at the United Center near the West Side, where as many as 100,000 anti-Israel demonstrators are expected to protest throughout the week.
At least seven large demonstrations took place on the eve of the convention on issues from abortion to voicing their objection to U.S. support for Israel, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The city prepared for discord by fencing off the convention center and recruiting a heavy police presence to the scene.
Police clash with anti-Israel agitators marching ahead of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 18, 2024 in Chicago, Ill.
Police clash with anti-Israel agitators marching in downtown Chicago ahead of the DNC on Aug. 18, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. (Jim Vondruska)
Activists march on North Michigan Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Chicago, host city for the Democratic National Convention. The protest was organized by CODEPINK, a women-led anti-war nonprofit that seeks to redirect tax dollars into health care, education and green jobs. (Armando L. Sanchez)
Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., said that around 150 Illinois National Guard members are currently on "standby" for the convention, Fox 32 reported.
Anti-Israel agitators march ahead of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 18, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. (Jim Vondruska)
Police stand guard in front of the Hilton hotel as anti-Israel agitators march ahead of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 18, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. (Jim Vondruska)
Businesses also boarded up their doors ahead of the anticipated protests.
A downtown business stands boarded with the possibility of violent protests during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 18, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. (John Moore)
A downtown business stands boarded with the possibility of violent protests during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 18, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. (John Moore)
More than 300 police officers joined Police Superintendent Larry Snelling on Saturday for a police training session ahead of the convention, the Chicago Police Department shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Police on bicycles stage on Upper Wacker drive for an anti-Israel protest ahead of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 18, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. The convention runs from Aug. 19-22. (Jim Vondruska)
President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Monday evening to deliver an opening night address to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris.
The convention, where Harris will formally accept the Democratic nomination, will take place from Aug. 19 to 22.
Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.