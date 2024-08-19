SEE IT: Protests erupt, businesses board up outside the DNC in Chicago

Anti-Israel protesters are swarming outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as police gear up for a week of unrest in the city.

The four-day convention kicks off Monday at the United Center near the West Side, where as many as 100,000 anti-Israel demonstrators are expected to protest throughout the week.

At least seven large demonstrations took place on the eve of the convention on issues from abortion to voicing their objection to U.S. support for Israel, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The city prepared for discord by fencing off the convention center and recruiting a heavy police presence to the scene.

Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., said that around 150 Illinois National Guard members are currently on "standby" for the convention, Fox 32 reported.

Businesses also boarded up their doors ahead of the anticipated protests.

More than 300 police officers joined Police Superintendent Larry Snelling on Saturday for a police training session ahead of the convention, the Chicago Police Department shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Monday evening to deliver an opening night address to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The convention, where Harris will formally accept the Democratic nomination, will take place from Aug. 19 to 22.