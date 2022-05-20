Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

2 Secret Service agents in South Korea face discipline after drunken altercation with cab driver: source

Two Secret Service agents placed on disciplinary leave

By David Spunt , Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two U.S. Secret Service agents in South Korea were sent stateside ahead of President Biden's arrival following their involvement in an off-duty alcohol-related incident. 

The two agents, whose identities have not been made public, are on their way back to Washington, D.C. where they will face disciplinary action, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News. 

The agents were not assigned to the presidential team and were in South Korea ahead of the trip for logistical reasons. 

A U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division police car is parked in front of the White House in Washington, April 21, 2022.

A U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division police car is parked in front of the White House in Washington, April 21, 2022. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Both agents apparently became intoxicated while not on duty.  One of the agents then got into an altercation with a cab driver. 

BIDEN TO MEET WITH PRESIDENT YOON SUK YEOL IN SOUTH KOREA, TOUR SAMSUNG FACTORY AMID NORTH KOREA PROVOCATIONS

In South Korea, officials send mediators to the scene of low-level disputes and then determine if criminal charges would be filed. 

One of the agents was interviewed by authorities and no charges have been filed. 

"The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations," USSS chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News. "We have very strict protocols and policies for all employees and we hold ourselves to the highest professional standards."

U.S. President Joe Biden, disembarks from Air Force One on his arrival at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)

U.S. President Joe Biden, disembarks from Air Force One on his arrival at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool) (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)

BIDEN ON HIS FIRST ASIA TOUR AS PRESIDENT WILL VISIT SOUTH KOREA, JAPAN 

Guglielmi noted that both agent have been placed on administrative leave and said there was "no impact" on Biden’s trips.

"Given this is an active administrative personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further at this time." 

Biden met with South Korea’s newly-elected President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul Friday where the two toured a Samsung electronics campus.

President Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol deliver remarks as they vist the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek campus, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol deliver remarks as they vist the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek campus, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The visit marks his first trip to Asia since entering office.

The Samsung plant will be used as a model for a factory being built in Texas as the U.S. looks to lower its dependence of electronic goods on China. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden will also visit Japan during his Asia trip.

The White House said the president’s visits will strengthen U.S. ties to allies in Asia as the international community faces increased threats from North Korea, China and Russia. 

David Spunt currently serves as a Washington D.C. based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in December 2018.

More from Politics