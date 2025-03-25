A second judge rules against Trump's removal of transgender troops

A federal judge from New Jersey temporarily blocked the Trump administration from separating two transgender service members from the Air Force.

The ruling is the second instance when a federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration as it seeks to implement its ban against transgender people from serving in the military.

U.S. District Judge Christine O’Hearn, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, issued a temporary, 14-day restraining order on Monday to prevent the Trump administration from executing its order and from ousting Master Sgt. Logan Ireland and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Bear Bade from the service.

Specifically, O'Hearn said Ireland and Bade demonstrated that their separation from service would negatively impact their careers, as well as their reputations.

O’Hearn also said that their "involuntary loss of decorated military status, military healthcare, and the ability to serve their country under a policy they have faithfully abided by for years cannot be repaired by monetary damages."

"The loss of military service under the stigma of a policy that targets gender identity is not merely a loss of employment; it is a profound disruption of personal dignity, medical continuity, and public service," O’Hearn said in the ruling Monday.

FEDERAL JUDGE RIPS DOJ LAWYERS, DEMANDS WRITTEN RETRACTION FROM HEGSETH OVER TRANSGENDER MILITARY POLICY POST

The Pentagon referred Fox News Digital to the Justice Department for comment. The Justice Department told Fox News Digital that it has "vigorously defended" Trump's executive orders, including the Defending Women Executive order that stipulates there are only two sexes: male and female.

"This is the latest example of an activist judge attempting to seize power at the expense of the American people, who overwhelmingly voted to elect President Trump," a Justice Department spokesperson said.

In January, Trump signed an executive order barring transgender individuals from serving in the military, prompting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to follow up in February with orders directing each service branch to begin separating transgender troops within 30 days.

DOJ ISSUES COMPLAINT ABOUT FEDERAL JUDGE'S ‘MISCONDUCT’ WHILE PRESIDING OVER MILITARY TRANS BAN COURT CASE

O’Hearn’s ruling comes after U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes of Washington, D.C., blocked the Trump administration from implementing its ban on March 19. Reyes said in her opinion that the Trump administration’s order was "soaked in animus" and discriminated based on a person's transgender status.

DOJ ISSUES COMPLAINT ABOUT FEDERAL JUDGE'S ‘MISCONDUCT’ WHILE PRESIDING OVER MILITARY TRANS BAN COURT CASE

"Indeed, the cruel irony is that thousands of transgender servicemembers have sacrificed — some risking their lives – to ensure for others the very equal protection rights the Military Ban seeks to deny them," Reyes wrote in the decision.

Trump has signed more than 90 executive orders since returning to the White House in January, spurring more than 125 lawsuits against his administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.