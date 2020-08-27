Scott Walker suggests Biden should have given DNC speech 'in Wisconsin, where it really matters'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden could be making the same mistake as the party's 2016 nominee, Hillary Clinton, by not visiting the battleground state of Wisconsin, former Gov. Scott Walker told "The Daily Briefing" Thursday.

"Joe Biden hasn't been to Wisconsin once in the last two years during his presidential campaign," Walker told host Dana Perino, to which she responded, "Hey, neither had Hillary."

PENCE, DURING TRIP TO WISCONSIN, DINGS BIDEN FOR NOT VISITING STATE IN 659 DAYS

"Right, well that was a big mistake on her part, she took it for granted," Walker said. "You saw it with the convention. Even if he spoke to an empty convention center as he did in Delaware, he might have at least said it in Wisconsin, where it really matters."

The Democratic National Convention was scheduled to be held in Milwaukee, but became a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic

Clinton famously did not visit Wisconson once during the general election campaign in 2016, for which she was criticized after Trump became the first Republican to win the Badger State since 1984 en route to his surprise election victory.

During a visit to the state last week, Vice President Mike Pence quipped, "I heard on the way here that Joe Biden hasn’t been to Wisconsin in 659 days."

The Biden campaign responded to Pence's visit by saying the Trump administration had "failed Wisconsin" it its response to the coronavirus pandemic.