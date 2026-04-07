Trump Iran threat sparks calls for his ouster, but one Dem says effort ‘not realistic’

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Dozens of congressional Democrats are demanding that Republicans remove President Donald Trump for his latest threat against Iran, but one lawmaker says the idea isn’t "realistic."

Several congressional Democrats want to invoke the 25th Amendment, a decades-old addition to the Constitution that empowers a president’s Cabinet to remove him from office if he is unable to do the job.

Some Democrats are arguing that Trump’s latest threat against Iran on Truth Social — where he declared that a "whole civilization will die tonight" unless his demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are met — is proof that he has lost the ability to carry out his role as commander in chief.

But Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., doesn’t believe now is the moment to pull the trigger on the 25th Amendment.

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"I’m getting a lot of traffic about the 25th Amendment after Trump’s mad rants," Whitehouse said on X. "The president is facing serious mental decline; I’m with you on that."

"But unfortunately, invoking the 25th is not realistic right now, given his oddball Cabinet of sycophants and eccentrics, and Republican ‘spines of foam,’" he continued. "We’re going to have to buckle down and win this the old-fashioned way."

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Doing so would require Vice President JD Vance and a majority of Trump’s Cabinet to agree to remove him. They would then send a declaration to Congress, which Trump would likely dispute, requiring a two-thirds vote in both chambers to officially remove him from office.

It’s a much higher bar than impeachment and conviction — and a move that has never been used to remove a sitting president.

While the measure has been used a handful of times since its ratification in the 1960s — either for brief transfers of power during medical procedures requiring anesthesia or to fill vacancies in the vice presidency — it has never been used to involuntarily remove a president.

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Congressional Republicans similarly called for invoking the 25th Amendment against former President Joe Biden toward the end of his presidency, particularly after his debate performance against Trump in the summer of 2024.

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Still, Democrats are seeking recourse over Trump’s Easter comments and his latest post Tuesday.

"If I were in Trump’s Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said on X. "This is completely, utterly unhinged. He’s already killed thousands. He’s going to kill thousands more."

Others are accusing Trump of being on the cusp of committing war crimes by targeting civilian infrastructure.

When asked if she believed that the administration would be carrying out a war crime by targeting power supply and bridges, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said, "No."

"It's an ongoing operation, and if he needs leverage, he's using that leverage," Ernst said.

Many Republicans have remained silent on Trump's post.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment and has not yet received a reply.