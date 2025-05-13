Saudis deploy mobile McDonald's for Trump's trip to the kingdom

Saudi Arabia rolled out a mobile and operational McDonald's truck for President Donald Trump's first visit to the nation since his inauguration in January, Fox News Digital found.

A White House official confirmed that a mobile McDonald's food truck was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during Trump's visit. Images and video of the truck spread like wildfire on social media Tuesday morning, which marked Trump's first day in the Middle East.

"Saudi Arabia brought in a mobile McDonald’s for President Trump on his visit," popular conservative social media commentator Benny Johnson posted on X, accompanied by footage showing the massive mobile McDonald's.

Other accounts on X asked, "how's this real life?" or remarked that the scene of a truck holding Trump's beloved fast-food was "incredible."

Trump's love of McDonald's has long been documented.

The president served a buffet of fast-food options when he welcomed national college football champions the Clemson Tigers to the White House in 2019. He also requested McDonald's following his COVID-19 diagnosis and recovery in 2020, according to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. And anecdotes from his former bodyguard say Trump enjoyed Egg McMuffins for breakfast during the 2016 campaign.

Trump's love of the fast-food staple was underscored during the 2024 campaign cycle, when he donned a McDonald's apron and worked the fryer at a location in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

"Hello, everybody. It's my first day at McDonald's. I'm looking for a job," Trump said as he entered the McDonald's location in Feasterville-Trevose, which is located near Philadelphia, in October 2024.

Trump also worked the drive-thru window during his McDonald's shift, greeting customers and vowing that he would make the U.S. "better than ever" if re-elected to the Oval Office.

Trump arrived in Riyadh early Tuesday morning, with the nation sending fighter jet escorts to welcome Air Force One to the ground and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greeting Trump on the tarmac that was adorned with a lavender-colored carpet.

"Air Force One about to go wheels down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with Saudi F-15 fighter jets bringing us in. On behalf of President Trump, THANK YOU!" White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted on X while sharing a video of jets flying alongside the U.S. president's plane.

Trump's trip included the president signing a "strategic economic partnership" with the country for energy, defense, mining and space-based agreements that amount to $600 billion. Trump said the deal could lead to the creation of 2 million jobs in the U.S.

Fox News Digital's Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.