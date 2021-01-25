Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

Former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders announces run for Arkansas governor

Sanders' father Mike Huckabee also served as Arkansas governor

By Evie Fordham, John Roberts | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Monday that she is running for governor of Arkansas in 2022.

ARKANSAS GOV. HUTCHINSON, WHO PROSECUTED CLINTON IMPEACHMENT, SAYS IMPEACHING TRUMP AGAIN WAS WRONG MOVE

The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders would create something of an Arkansas political dynasty should she win. She was widely encouraged to run by former President Donald Trump since her White House departure in June 2019.

Sanders seeks to replace current GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from running for re-election next year. Sanders joins an expensive Republican primary that already includes two statewide elected leaders, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. 

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sanders joined the Fox News Channel as a paid, on-air contributor in September 2019. A FOX News Media spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that her contributor agreement with the network has been terminated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News previously reported that Sanders was expected to announce her candidacy on Monday.

Fox News' Yael Halon and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

-

2020 Presidential Election