Former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders announces run for Arkansas governor

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Monday that she is running for governor of Arkansas in 2022.

The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders would create something of an Arkansas political dynasty should she win. She was widely encouraged to run by former President Donald Trump since her White House departure in June 2019.

Sanders seeks to replace current GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from running for re-election next year. Sanders joins an expensive Republican primary that already includes two statewide elected leaders, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Sanders joined the Fox News Channel as a paid, on-air contributor in September 2019. A FOX News Media spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that her contributor agreement with the network has been terminated.

Fox News previously reported that Sanders was expected to announce her candidacy on Monday.

Fox News' Yael Halon and the Associated Press contributed to this report.