Sarah Huckabee Sanders to announce bid for Arkansas governor

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is expected to announce her candidacy for governor of Arkansas in the 2022 elections on Monday, Fox News has learned.

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee had been widely encouraged to run by former President Donald Trump since her White House departure in June of 2019.

Sanders seeks to replace current GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from running for re-election next year.

Sanders joined the Fox News Channel as a paid, on-air contributor in September of 2020. A FOX News Media spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that her contributor agreement with the network has been terminated.

