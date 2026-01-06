Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Sanders slams Trump's Venezuela strike after years of soft rhetoric on socialist strongmen

Vermont senator previously declined to call Venezuelan leader Maduro a dictator during 2019 presidential campaign

By Alex Miller Fox News
Trump tells MS NOW host U.S. is going to 'keep the oil' in Venezuela Video

Trump tells MS NOW host U.S. is going to 'keep the oil' in Venezuela

President Donald Trump told MS NOW host Joe Scarborough that the U.S. was going to "keep the oil" in Venezuela as the host pressed the president on comparisons to Iraq.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., railed against President Donald Trump’s weekend strikes in Venezuela, but his criticism comes after a history of taking a softer approach to socialist dictators like former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Sanders, like several of his colleagues in the Senate Democratic caucus, argued that Trump’s decision to strike Venezuela’s capital Caracas without congressional approval broke the law and was another instance of the administration leapfrogging Congress’ war powers.

"Donald Trump has, once again, shown his contempt for the Constitution and the rule of law," Sanders said in a statement. "The President of the United States does NOT have the right to unilaterally take this country to war, even against a corrupt and brutal dictator like Maduro."

JOHNSON INSISTS US 'NOT AT WAR' AFTER CLOSED-DOOR VENEZUELA BRIEFING DIVIDES LAWMAKERS

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., railed against the Trump administration's strikes in Caracas and capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, but he has a history of lauding communist and socialist strongmen. (Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

But the lawmaker’s decision to call Maduro a dictator is a shift. In previous years, Sanders has declined to place that label on him.

When Sanders was on the presidential campaign trail in 2019, he opted not to call Maduro a dictator, instead saying he would support an effort to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

"I think it’s fair to say that the last election was undemocratic, but there are still Democratic operations taking place in that country," Sanders said during a town hall at the time. "The point is, what I’m calling for right now is an internationally supervised fair election."

KAINE TELLS CONGRESS TO 'GET ITS A-- OFF THE COUCH,' RECLAIM WAR POWERS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro heading to court facing federal charges in New York.

Nicolás Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a federal courthouse in Manhattan on Jan. 5, 2026, in New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Maduro, who was first elected in 2013, is accused of human rights abuses and working with cartels and narco gangs in South America and Mexico to distribute illicit drugs into the U.S.

However, Sanders has often accused Trump of engaging in authoritarianism.

"Under this administration, authoritarianism has taken root in our country," Sanders said on X in 2020. "As long as I am here, I will work with progressives, with moderates, and, yes, with conservatives to preserve this nation from a threat that so many of our heroes fought and died to defeat."

DEFIANT MADURO DECLARES HE IS A 'PRISONER OF WAR' IN FIRST US COURT APPEARANCE

Fidel Castro

Fidel Castro observes the May Day parade at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 1998. (Sven Creutzmann/Mambo Photography/Getty Images)

The lawmaker has also been supportive of policies under former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. During his last presidential run, Sanders came under fire after a speech he made in the 1980s when he lauded the socialist policies installed by Castro and his regime.

Sanders was pressed on the speech during another town hall event on the campaign trail, where he noted that he had been consistently critical of authoritarian regimes across the globe.

Still, he contended that "there were a lot of folks in Cuba at that point who were illiterate. He formed the literacy brigade."

"You know what, I think teaching people to read and write is a good thing," Sanders said.

Fox News Digital did not immediately hear back from Sanders' office for comment.

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

