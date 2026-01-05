Expand / Collapse search
Senate

Kaine tells Congress to 'get its a-- off the couch,' reclaim war powers

Virginia senator plans war powers vote this week to check further military action in Venezuela

By Alex Miller Fox News
Maduro insists he’s still Venezuela’s president after pleading not guilty in NYC Video

Maduro insists he’s still Venezuela’s president after pleading not guilty in NYC

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro reports from a Manhattan court after Nicolás Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty to narco-terrorism charges.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., wants Congress to take a more active role as a check on the Trump administration's use of military force following the surprise weekend operation in Venezuela, and he plans to force a vote on legislation that would halt further military action in the country without lawmakers' approval.

Kaine joined a chorus of congressional Democrats who were frustrated at President Donald Trump's decision to strike Venezuela’s capital of Caracas, and subsequent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife without oversight or approval from Congress.

Congressional Democrats have long been frustrated at Congress’ diminished role in decision-making since Trump took office last year, particularly over continued strikes in the Caribbean ahead of Operation Absolute Resolve on Saturday.

RUBIO DEFENDS VENEZUELA OPERATION AFTER NBC QUESTIONS LACK OF CONGRESSIONAL APPROVAL FOR MADURO CAPTURE 

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

Sen. Tim Kaine wants Congress to "get its a-- off the couch" over President Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela. The first step is a vote on his war powers resolution that would block further military action against the country without congressional approval. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kaine argued on a call with reporters that Congress has the constitutional authority to weigh in on military action and was frustrated throughout Trump’s second term that the check and balance was being bowled over.

"It's time for Congress to get its a-- off the couch and do what the Constitution mandates that we do — the Constitution we take an oath to," Kaine said over the weekend. "We have to put this before the American people, not just in private settings, but in public hearings by the key oversight committees, Intelligence, Armed Services, Foreign Relations in both houses, and explore whether the United States should enter into yet another war with unforeseen consequences."

CONGRESS ROLLS OUT $174B SPENDING BILL AS JAN. 30 SHUTDOWN FEARS GROW

Sen. Schumer speaks with media

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the Trump administration over its strike on Venezuela and capture of its leader. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Kaine again plans to bring a war powers resolution for a vote in the Senate, which is expected to come to the floor this week.

It’s not the first time he has tried to reassert Congress’ authority when it comes to the administration's use of military action. Kaine earlier this year forced a vote on a war powers resolution following Trump’s strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. That resolution failed on a largely party-line vote, save for Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who joined all Senate Democrats in support.

JONATHAN TURLEY: MADURO OPERATION WAS LEGAL, BUT TRUMP MAKES IT COMPLICATED

President Donald Trump speaking

President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

The Virginia Democrat’s latest effort would prevent further military action in Venezuela without congressional approval.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who is a co-sponsor on the latest war powers resolution along with Kaine and Paul, said he would ensure the measure would get "adequate floor time so we could debate and discuss this."

Schumer is also pushing for hearings to investigate the strikes and capture of Maduro and noted that he spoke with top Democrats on several committees who contended their Republican colleagues "have expressed a lot of troublesome comments about what Trump is doing and the way he is doing it."

"We're going to be pushing our Republican colleagues to stand up for the American people, to get this done," Schumer said. "Congress should not be sidelined as the Trump administration gets sucked into another nation-building quagmire, and we're going to hold them accountable, protect American lives, to protect America's interests."

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

