Sanctuary state under fire for granting license to illegal alien who killed young girl with car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: An illegal alien released into the country by the Obama administration, provided a driver's license by a sanctuary state, and eventually ordered to be deported was arrested earlier this month for killing an 8-year-old girl during a fatal car crash in Boise, Idaho.

Elvin Elgardo Ramos-Caballero was driving a pickup truck legally via a driver's license granted to him by the state of Oregon, attempting to make a right-hand turn at an intersection in Boise on Tuesday, Nov. 11. As he was attempting to make the turn, 8-year-old Mora Gerety was also attempting to crossing the street. The pair ultimately collided, killing Gerety, an 8-year-old girl.

At the time of the incident, Ramos-Caballero had an outstanding federal warrant with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for his failure to appear for an immigration hearing, which ultimately resulted in a judge ordering him to be removed from the country in absentia in May 2019.

TRUMP ADMIN THREATENS TO SLASH $75M FROM PENNSYLVANIA AMID TERROR SUSPECT CDL SCANDAL

"8-year-old Mora Gerety’s precious life was taken by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country, let alone issued a driver's license by the sanctuary state of Oregon," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "Mora Gerety’s classmates, teachers, friends, and our nation will carry this loss forever. We ask every American to lift this family up in prayer and we ask God to grant them the courage as they face the hardest days a family can endure. Decades of open border policies have turned every community into a border town. These policies have deadly consequences."

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., called for a federal crackdown on sanctuary-state policies that allow illegal immigrants to obtain commercial drivers licenses this week during an interview with Fox News Digital.

Donalds' call came after a joint ICE and Oklahoma Highway Patrol operation arrested 70 illegal immigrants, including 34 accused of driving big rigs while in the U.S. unlawfully.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CAUGHT DRIVING COMMERCIAL TRUCK WITH VALID NEW YORK CDL AT CALIFORNIA CHECKPOINT

A tragic incident earlier this summer led to three deaths after an illegal immigrant who received his commercial driver's license (CDL) from the state of Washington, which was granted after failing his CDL 10 times in just two months, made an illegal U-turn on the highway in Florida.

Bodycam footage of the scene after the incident showed the driver had limited English proficiency, even though the company in Washington state that trained the illegal immigrant driver for his CDL attested that he could speak English.

Donalds said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigation and incidents like what happened in Florida underscore a growing national safety risk.

"You have the American people, they're doing the right thing, and now they're subject to losing their lives or being in an auto accident with a CDL driver who cannot read our signs, who doesn't know our laws," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is one of the reasons why I sponsored the WEIGH Act here in D.C.," Donalds explained. "It would actually give broader authority for the Department of Transportation to not just hold other states accountable that are letting these CDL licenses be issued, but would also give the Department of Treasury the ability to withhold federal funds in the process."

Fox News' Stepheny Price, Bill Melugin and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.