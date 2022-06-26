Rudy Giuliani reportedly hit at Staten Island supermarket while campaigning for his son

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A ShopRite worker in Staten Island was arrested Sunday for allegedly slapping former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the back at a grocery store.

The NYPD told FOX 5 a 39-year-old male worker approached Giuliani from behind and slapped him on the back.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Charleston section of Staten Island.

"All of a sudden, I feel this, ‘Bam!’ on my back," Giuliani told The New York Post, claiming to have nearly fall over from the contact. "All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, ‘You’re a f---ing scumbag,’ then he moves away so nobody can grab him."

The man who accused of slapping Giuliani was taken into custody. His name and possible charges were not released.

Giuliani reportedly refused medical attention at the scene.

The former mayor was out campaigning for his son Andrew’s bid seeking the Republican nomination for Governor of New York.

"Innocent people are attacked in today’s New York all of the time. This particular incident hit very close to home. The assault on my father, America’s Mayor, was over politics," Giuliani’s son Andrew said in a statement. "We will not be intimidated by left wing attacks. As governor I will stand up for law and order so that New Yorkers feel safe again. This message has resonated with voters throughout my campaign, leading up to Tuesday’s primary."