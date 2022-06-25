Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves 'ecstatic' over Supreme Court abortion ruling, says it's a 'win for life'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he is "ecstatic" over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, calling the move from conservative justices on the court a "win for life."

After the ruling from the court was made public, Reeves spoke to Fox News Digital about Mississippi's influence and role in seeing the federally granted protections from the 1973 landmark decision overturned. The ruling came in the court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican-led state of Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to strike down a lower court ruling that stopped the 15-week abortion ban from taking place.

"I'm overwhelmed that this day has finally come," Reeves said. "I know I join, literally, millions of pro-life advocates around the country that have worked so hard, for so long, almost 50 years. I'm just ecstatic and so proud that Mississippi has led the nation to this decision."

Reeves insisted that the feeling for those in Mississippi who worked to overturn Roe v. Wade really "hasn't hit yet," and that so many who had a part in making it happen "wanted to get to this day where we knew it was finalized."

"I've never been prouder to be a Mississippian because the reason that we, as elected officials in Mississippi, could bring this litigation to a head is because of the convictions of our constituents," Reeves said. "Mississippi is a God-fearing place."

Asked about the protests that have sparked across the nation as a result of the decision, as well as the potential blowback some running for office may face as a result of the ruling, Reeves said, "There's no doubt that there's going to be protests."

"We've seen protests in many instances get out of hand over the last several years, particularly in Democrat-run cities," he said. "I hope and I pray for the safety of these justices. I hope and I pray for our elected leaders all across America that they work to protect our citizens."

Reeves, a Republican who has served at the helm of the state since 2020, said Mississippi stands ready to deal with violent protests, describing an "action plan" that the state has created to deal with protests which may cross legal boundaries.

"In our state, we have put together an action plan for any protest that might get out of hand," he said. "I'm hopeful and I'm prayerful that that will not happen in our state and I honestly don't think it will because we've got a lot of people in Mississippi that call themselves Democrats that are cheering on this decision today. In our state, at least, this is a win for life."

Reeves also acknowledged "there will be plenty of time for prognosticators to talk about the political implications," but insisted that "this decision is going to directly result in more baby hearts beating, more strollers pushed, more report cards given, more little league games played, and, quite frankly, just more lives well-lived. It's just a joyous day."

"I honestly believe that voters across the country elect Republicans to do big things," he said. "They elect us to stand for what we believe in, they elect us even in the face of adversity to do what's right and I believe in my heart that we are doing God's will and I will continue to do that."

In addition, Reeves said that elected officials in Mississippi are trying to "create a culture of life" while also working to "make it easier for adoptions."

In an attempt to contact Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer whose name was attached to the legal case that resulted in the court's ruling, Fox News Digital reached out to the Mississippi State Department of Health and was directed to the governor's office.

In an emailed response, Liz Sharlot, the director for the health department's office of communications, affirmed that Dobbs is listed as a part of the case only because an entity cannot sue a state. "This has nothing to do with Dr. Dobbs," she said.

