Rubio slams Dems’ hard left shift: ‘I’ve known liberals my whole life. I’ve never known this insanity’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blasted the Democratic Party for adopting far-left policies, accusing them of leaving average voters behind.

Addressing a crowd at a Florida GOP primary night event in Hialeah, Fla., Rubio claimed that the Democratic Party has been overrun by "radical, left-wing lunatics, laptop liberals and Marxist misfits" who have altered the national political discourse.

"Listen, you can’t live in Miami and not know Democrats," Rubio said. "We’ve known Democrats our whole life. I’ve known liberals my whole life. I’ve never known this insanity."

Rubio stated that this year's elections are important because no matter who the Democratic candidates are, they will go along with what the far-left says.

DEMINGS LOOKS TO EMERGE FROM FLORIDA SENATE PRIMARY RACE, EYEING NOVEMBER CLASH WITH RUBIO

"You think all these people that are actually elected … actually believe some of this stuff? They don’t have a choice," he said. "They do it because they’re afraid of their own base, and it’s a radical base. And so they go along with it."

Earlier, Rubio warned against the dangers of Marxist ideologies, asserting that it is far worse than socialism.

"Socialism is a system of economics, and it doesn’t work, and we have boatloads of refugees to prove it. But Marxism is about more than just economics. It’s about controlling everything," Rubio said. "Marxism cannot tolerate competition of any kind. It cannot tolerate competition from parents and the family, so it teaches children, ‘Your parents don’t know what they’re talking about, listen to us.’ It can’t tolerate a debate, so it tries to stifle speech. It has to use the schools to indoctrinate, not teach."

The Republican senator claimed that the far left has "made up an entire language." He then asked for a show of hands of who in the audience is "Latinx," drawing laughter from the crowd in a city that has a large Hispanic majority.

CHARLIE CRIST WINS DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR OF FLORIDA, WILL T AKE ON DESANTIS IN NOVEMBER

"I didn’t even know what that meant," said Rubio, who is of Cuban descent. "I thought that was some sort of boy band from the '80s."

Rubio said that he wishes the United States had "two normal political parties" so they could engage in debates like whether taxes should be 18% or 19%.

"But that’s not what we debate anymore," he said. "We debate crazy things. Insanity."

Rubio said that Democrats have "left behind millions of Americans" as a result of their shift to the left.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have a message tonight to our Democrat friends who are out there. Your party has abandoned you," he said.

Rubio is now set to face off against Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., in November's general election, after Demings handily defeated her primary opponents on Tuesday.