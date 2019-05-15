President Trump is wrong to count out Beto O'Rourke: Former Obama economic adviser

As 2020 Democratic hopeful Beto O'Rourke attempts to revitalize his presidential campaign, former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf warns that the Texas representative is still a force to be reckoned with.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning, Wolf detailed a recent meeting with O'Rourke, and said President Trump is wrong to have counted out the presidential candidate.

"I would not count him out," Wolf said. "President Trump counted him out, and I think he is wrong. Beto is in the top quartile," he continued.

President Trump has made continued comments about the former Texas congressman in recent months, saying at a rally in Louisiana on Tuesday that O'Rourke is "falling fast."

Wolf, however, argued that O'Rourke has some of the better policy platforms among 2020 Democratic candidates.

"I think his climate policy plan, which is about infrastructure and private-public partnerships is one of the best," he said.

Wolf added that O'Rourke has a compelling plan to combat gun violence, and also has a unique understanding of the struggles of farmers in rural areas like Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire.

"He will tell you, farmers are not looking for subsidies and bailouts. They're looking to get their business back to work," Wolf said.

The economic adviser did, however, take the opportunity to make a small jab at O'Rourke about his Vanity Fair profile, which ran with a quote from the 2020 hopeful saying he was "born to do this."

O'Rourke recently admitted during a Tuesday appearance on "The View" that the profile gave "the perception of privilege" and made him appear elitist.