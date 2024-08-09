Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Retired cops in Congress shred Dem's push for mandated police 'cultural diversity' training

Former sheriff Rep. Clay Higgins called the bill 'another dangerously ridiculous bad idea from the woke left'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
High-speed Los Angeles police chase ends in dramatic crash Video

High-speed Los Angeles police chase ends in dramatic crash

Vehicle slams into SUV in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 1. (KTTV)

A progressive-backed bill to mandate cultural and sensitivity training for police recruits is being panned by House Republican lawmakers who are former officers themselves.

"It is imperative that law enforcement officers are well-trained on agency policy and procedures and held to the highest standards that keep both officers and the public safe," Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., a former sheriff and 40-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, told Fox News Digital.

"However, it is not the role of Congress, nor should it be, to tell local agencies what that training should look like."

The legislation would require people enrolled at police-training academies "to receive sensitivity training on ethics and racial bias, cultural diversity, and police interaction with . . . people with disabilities, those in a mental health crisis, and new immigrants," according to the press release.

NEW POLL SHOWS TRUMP, HARRIS TIED IN KEY BATTLEGROUND STATE: ‘CLOSE AS CLOSE CAN BE’ 

Former cops in House GOP and a police car

Former sheriffs and current GOP Reps. Pete Stauber, left, and John Rutherford, right, are criticizing a Democratic bill on police trainings for sensitivity and bias. (Getty Images)

It would also require independent probes and prosecutions of officers accused of using deadly force.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., earlier this month, on the heels of the police killing of Sonya Massey in Illinois, a Black woman who was shot by a police deputy in her home after calling 911 about a suspected prowler. The deputy was fired and recently pleaded not guilty to charges, including first-degree murder.

Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., accused Democrats of trying to advance a "defund the police" agenda rather than being interested in serious reform.

MASSACHUSETTS RAPE SUSPECT WANTED FOR DECADES-OLD CRIMES CAPTURED AFTER POLICE CHASE IN LOS ANGELES

Steve Cohen, a white male Democrat

Progressive Rep. Steve Cohen is spearheading the measure in the House. (Getty Images)

"Even after the failures of their extreme ‘Defund the Police’ movement, radical Democrats continue to demonize the brave men and women who protect and serve their communities. These anti-cop politicians don’t want real reform, they want to eradicate law enforcement altogether, and proposals like this continue to incite violence against them," Stauber told Fox News Digital.

Another former sheriff, Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., called the bill "another dangerously ridiculous bad idea from the woke left." 

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Clay Higgins walks toward a camera

Rep. Clay Higgins also spoke out against the bill. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rutherford explained, "I oppose any effort to nationalize our law enforcement agencies, which is exactly what Rep. Cohen's bill does."

"Public safety depends on a diverse network of law enforcement agencies at the state and local levels. This bill would tie the hands of local and state police agencies and require them to meet national standards overseen by presidential appointees and bureaucrats in Washington," he said.

Cohen's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics