Republicans pressure Biden DOJ to probe activists calling for 'Death to America'

FIRST ON FOX: A coalition of five Michigan Republicans is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate anti-Israel activists who have chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" during recent rallies.

Led by Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., the GOP lawmakers penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, characterizing the chants as "anti-American and anti-Semitic," and arguing they constitute an incitement of violence, are not protected speech and pose a threat to public safety. They also said the chants are evidence terrorist sympathies remain prevalent among certain activist groups.

"Though purportedly held to express support for the Palestinian cause, these events were instead platforms for inciting terrorism and violence," Moolenaar and the other Republicans wrote. "Repeatedly, we have witnessed in the past several months the harassment and physical assault directed at innocent Americans during or immediately following these events."

"As defenders of the Constitution of the United States against enemies both foreign and domestic, and as staunch supporters of Israel, we are alarmed by the increasing calls to violence against anyone not espousing their radical agenda," the letter to Garland continued.

The group – which, in addition to Moolenaar, included Reps. Tim Walberg, Jack Bergman, Lisa McClain and John James – concluded their letter by imploring the DOJ to take "swift and decisive action" to investigate and prosecute the people spearheading such calls for violence and "Death to America" chants.

Their letter comes less than two weeks after video circulated online showed protesters at an Al-Quds Day rally in Dearborn, Michigan, chanting, "Death to America" and "Death to Israel." Al-Quds Day is an annual event commemorating the conclusion of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in support of Palestinians and in opposition of Israel.

Activist Tarek Bazzi began the Dearborn event by asking the crowd to pray for "the victory of the resistance" and referred to "the resistance fighters [who] engage in battle with this godless, satanic cancer that is called Israel," according to the Anti-Defamation League. Another activist displayed an image of Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini while other crowd signs had messages like, "The Zionist entity has no right to exist."

The Anti-Defamation League further reported that similar events were held in New York City on Al-Quds Day and, like the Dearborn rally, attracted large crowds and included the use of "violent" rhetoric by speakers and attendees.

"We urge you to take decisive action to prosecute those calling for ‘Death to America’ and to uphold the principles of justice and freedom that define our nation by defending it," the letter to Garland concluded. "Now is the time to take action to ensure the safety and security of all Americans."

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both the White House and the Biden campaign have condemned Bazzi's comments.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.