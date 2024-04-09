White House condemns 'Death to America' chants in Michigan, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mum

Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer remained silent after protesters in Dearborn, Michigan , who shouted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" during an International Al-Quds Day rally were condemned by the White House and local leaders.

The hour-long rally was held in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library on Friday and was led by local activist Takek Bazzi.

In the video, posted by the Middle East Media Research Institute, Bazzi denounced Israel and America.

"Death to America, Death to America," the protesters chanted.

"Death to Israel, Death to Israel," they echoed.

Bazzi said that the chants were in honor of former Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini.

"Imam Khomeini, who declared International Al Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shots upon the head of America," Bazzi said.

When questioned by Fox News, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden condemned the chant.

"Yes," she replied, when Heinrich asked if the president condemned the anti-American and Israeli chants.

"Peaceful protests are something that the president has also been very clear that, its important to give folks space to peacefully protest. But any type of violent rhetoric, we are going to denounce," Jean-Pierre said.

Fox News has reached out to Rep. Tlaib and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but did not immediately hear back.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud publicly denounced the chants, calling them "unacceptable and contrary to the heart" of Dearborn.

"Over the weekend, video emerged of a rally in Dearborn where some attendees were chanting statements that were unacceptable and contrary to the heart of this city," he said.

"We reject all inflammatory and violent statements made at the gathering. Dearborn is a city of proud Americans; the hateful rhetoric heard on Friday does not reflect the opinion of the members of this community," Hammoud wrote in a X post. "The Dearborn community stands for peace and justice for all people. We are proud to call this city and this country home."

Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hadidi, the chairman of the Michigan Muslim Community Council, told FOX 2 that the incident should be investigated as hate speech.

"It is awful for somebody living on our soil, breathing our air, to be saying something like that. The shouting from the crowd… does not represent any Muslim in the United States." Dr. Al-Hadidi said. "It should be investigated as hate speech. Hate speech is very dangerous."