Michigan

White House condemns 'Death to America' chants in Michigan, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mum

The White House on Tuesday condemned 'death to America' and 'death to Israel' chants

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Jacqui Heinrich Fox News
Published
Pro-Hamas protesters chant 'Death to Israel' Video

Pro-Hamas protesters chant 'Death to Israel'

Anti-Israel protesters chant 'death to America, death to Israel' at rally in Dearborn, Michigan.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer remained silent after protesters in Dearborn, Michigan, who shouted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" during an International Al-Quds Day rally were condemned by the White House and local leaders.

The hour-long rally was held in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library on Friday and was led by local activist Takek Bazzi.

In the video, posted by the Middle East Media Research Institute, Bazzi denounced Israel and America.

"Death to America, Death to America," the protesters chanted.

"Death to Israel, Death to Israel," they echoed. 

KJP, Whitmer and Tlaib

The White House condemned the Dearborn, Michigan protest on Tuesday. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer remained silent following the pro-Palestinian protests. (Getty Images)

ACTIVIST WHO SPURRED ‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ CHANTS CALLED FOR ISRAEL'S ‘ABSOLUTE ANNIHILATION’ IN UNEARTHED VIDEO

Local activist Takek Bazzi.

Local activist Takek Bazzi led a pro-Palestinian rally at the Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn, Michigan on April 5, 2024. (Middle East Media Research Institute)

Bazzi said that the chants were in honor of former Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini.

"Imam Khomeini, who declared International Al Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shots upon the head of America," Bazzi said.

WATCH: 

White House condemns ‘Death to America’ chants at rally in Michigan Video
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 9, 2024 in Washington, DC.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

When questioned by Fox News, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden condemned the chant.

RASHIDA TLAIB ACCUSES ISRAEL OF INTENTIONALLY KILLING 7 HUMANITARIAN AID WORKERS

"Yes," she replied, when Heinrich asked if the president condemned the anti-American and Israeli chants.

"Peaceful protests are something that the president has also been very clear that, its important to give folks space to peacefully protest. But any type of violent rhetoric, we are going to denounce," Jean-Pierre said.

Abdullah H. Hammoud

Abdullah H. Hammoud, mayor of Dearborn, speaks during an interfaith prayer vigil for Aaron Bushnell outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn, Michigan on March 3, 2024.  (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News has reached out to Rep. Tlaib and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but did not immediately hear back. 

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud publicly denounced the chants, calling them "unacceptable and contrary to the heart" of Dearborn.

"Over the weekend, video emerged of a rally in Dearborn where some attendees were chanting statements that were unacceptable and contrary to the heart of this city," he said.

"We reject all inflammatory and violent statements made at the gathering. Dearborn is a city of proud Americans; the hateful rhetoric heard on Friday does not reflect the opinion of the members of this community," Hammoud wrote in a X post. "The Dearborn community stands for peace and justice for all people. We are proud to call this city and this country home."

Girl holds Palestinian flag

A young girl holds a Palestinian flag during an interfaith prayer vigil for Aaron Bushnell outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn, Michigan on March 3, 2024.  (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hadidi, the chairman of the Michigan Muslim Community Council, told FOX 2 that the incident should be investigated as hate speech.

"It is awful for somebody living on our soil, breathing our air, to be saying something like that. The shouting from the crowd… does not represent any Muslim in the United States." Dr. Al-Hadidi said. "It should be investigated as hate speech. Hate speech is very dangerous."

