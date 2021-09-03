Republicans press FBI for update on Capitol riot investigation

A handful of Republicans in the House of Representatives pressed the FBI for an update on the Capitol riot investigation after reports that senior lawmakers had been briefed on the matter.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., led a letter with four of his House Republican colleagues to FBI Director Christopher Wray bringing up the report and requesting the "same briefing" their colleagues reportedly had received.

"We respectfully request the same briefing," Banks wrote alongside his fellow Republican Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas.

REP BIGGS VOWS TO ‘PURSUE ALL LEGAL REMEDIES’ IF TELECOM COMPANIES HAND OVER PRIVATE DATA TO DEMS

"If there has not been a briefing to lawmakers, we respectfully request to receive a briefing on the status of the investigation," the group continued, giving the FBI a deadline of Sept. 25 to provide a briefing.

In a Friday statement to Fox News, Banks said that the " credible reports " illustrated that "the FBI found the January 6 attack wasn’t centrally coordinated."

"But House Democrats still say they suspect Republicans plotted an insurrection, and that’s why they must seize our private communications," Banks continued.

The congressman called on Wray to "confirm to Congress what everyone already knows — that there is no substance behind Democrats’ efforts to smash 230 years of Congressional precedent and spy on their colleagues."

"This has never happened in America, but it’s happened in other so-called democracies," Banks said. "We know where this leads. If House Democrats can snoop on their colleagues’ private data, there’s no limit on what they can do to you."

The letter comes after the select committee on the Capitol riot issued subpoenas to obtain lawmakers’ data in regard to the riot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans have pushed back on the subpoenas, with Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., sending a letter to 13 telecommunication companies warning of legal repercussions should they hand over the data.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.