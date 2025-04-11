GOP senators bullish on post-Easter 'big, beautiful' budget agreement

EXCLUSIVE: One day after the House passed its version of the "big, beautiful" budget bill demanded by President Donald Trump, Senate Republican leaders were bullish on the prospects of a deal coming together when lawmakers return from Passover/Easter break.

"Republicans have a bold agenda. The sooner we pass it, the sooner we can reverse the damage that Democrats have done over the last four years," Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Fox News Digital, as Senate leaders made a high-dollar budget cut promise earlier in the week.

"The American people need certainty that they aren’t going to face the Democrats’ $4 trillion tax increase," said the lawmaker, whose role is to "whip" or tally Republicans’ planned votes ahead of them being cast on the floor.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota remains under pressure to deliver on $1.5 trillion in budget cuts he pledged to secure some of the votes from waffling House conservatives. The Senate version of the bill that passed earlier this month only called for $4 billion in spending cuts – a massive discrepancy from the House's version.

AK SEN LITERALLY SHREDS BIDEN'S ENERGY ORDERS

In exchange for their votes, Thune and Barrasso must coax Senate GOP moderates and members with concerns over potential Medicaid or entitlement cuts that they won't be part of the sizable slice.

Additionally, the debt ceiling is projected to be hit during the summertime, which Republicans will have to reckon with financially as well. A failure to adjust for that ceiling could result in default.

TRUMP'S BIG, BEAUTIFUL TAX AGENDA SCORES MAJOR VICTORY

However, Thune was equally optimistic as Barrasso about pushing through Trump's agenda, saying the upper chamber’s agenda will be "packed" overall.

"More nominations to confirm. More burdensome Biden regulations to repeal. A tax bill – and border, energy, and national security bill – to continue drafting," he said.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Thune said committee leaders were working through the holiday on varying legislation planned to come for votes soon after they return.

"And, of course, appropriations season is almost upon us. And I remain committed to considering as many appropriations bills as possible under regular order," he said.

Regular order refers to matriculating bills through the committee process, which Thune previously said promotes bipartisanship and trust between lawmakers and the parties.

The practices of governing by long-term continuing resolutions, or CRs, are considered antithetical to regular order.

Barrasso said the American people need to know that Republicans will stand firm on investing in domestic energy and border security in their post-Easter return.

"Our goal is to get this bill passed and sent to the president’s desk as quickly as possible. We’ll work towards that every day until it’s done."

Fox News Digital reached out to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., for comment on Democrats’ short-term plans but did not receive a response.

Thursday’s House bill passed generally along party lines, after fiscal conservatives largely balked at the financial figures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The number of GOP holdouts was eventually whittled down to two – Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Victoria Spartz of Indiana – who voted with the Democrats, albeit for ideologically opposing reasons.

"Our first big, beautiful reconciliation package here involves a number of commitments. And one of those is that we are committed to finding at least $1.5 trillion in savings for the American people, while also preserving our essential programs," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.