House of Representatives
Published

Republican lawmakers call out Rep. Schiff, ask Capitol police for info on arrests of Colbert show staffers

The seven Colbert show staffers got booted from the Cannon House Office Building earlier in the day

Chad Pergram
By Chad Pergram , Paul Best | Fox News
We have caught them in major lies, how many more are they telling?: Rep. Jim Jordan Video

We have caught them in major lies, how many more are they telling?: Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan shares his thoughts on Stephen Colbert’s staff members getting arrested at the capital on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., sent a letter to the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police on Monday, requesting information about how a group of staffers with CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" were able to gain access to a House office building last Thursday. 

The group of seven was arrested around 8:30 p.m. in the Longworth House Office Building and charged with unlawful entry

Earlier in the day, they conducted interviews with members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, including Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla, and Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

Seven staffers for CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" were arrested in the Longworth House Office Building last Thursday.  (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

They were eventually escorted out of the Cannon House Office Building where the Jan. 6 committee conducted its hearing because they didn't have proper press credentials. 

HOW COLBERT SHOW STAFFERS GOT THEMSELVES HURLED OUT OF TWO HOUSE OFFICE BUILDINGS

Sources tell Fox News that an aide to Auchincloss let them back into the House office buildings around 4:00 p.m. and they were left unattended for several hours. 

Later that evening, members of the Capitol police found them recording comedy skits near the office of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a source said. 

From left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing.

From left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Now Reps. Jordan and Davis are asking Capitol police for all reports, witness statements, surveillance footage, and photographs related to the arrests.

"These individuals were arrested and charged with unlawful entry after causing 'disturbances' at the offices of several Republican members, including 'banging' on their office doors," Jordan and Davis wrote to UCSP Chief J. Thomas Manger. 

WASHINGTON, D. C. - APRIL 19:  Longworth House Office Building, in Washington, D. C. on APRIL 19.  (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The letter calls out Rep. Adam Schiff: "The individuals reportedly gained access back into the building through Representative Adam Schiff, a member of the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6, and Representative Jackie Auchinloss."

A spokesperson for CBS told Fox News last week that the "interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed." 

A Capitol police spokesperson said that additional charges could be possible after consulting with prosecutors. 

Fox News's Adam Sabes contributed to this report. 

Chad Pergram currently serves as a congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

