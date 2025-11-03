Rep. Thomas Massie remarries after wife’s death last year: ‘Please pray for us’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., whose wife passed away last year, announced that he legally remarried last month and then had a celebration with friends and relatives this past weekend.

The congressman, who is seeking re-election while facing a Trump-backed primary challenger, noted in a Monday post on X that he and Carolyn Grace Moffa were legally married on October 19.

"Carolyn and I would like to announce our recent marriage! We were legally married in Kentucky on October 19th by the pastor of the church we have been attending for several months. This weekend we celebrated with close friends and family at a Christian wedding ceremony in Pennsylvania where Carolyn is from," Massie wrote.

"Carolyn Grace Moffa and I first met professionally over a decade ago when she worked for Senator Rand Paul. As Senator Paul’s Ag policy staffer until 2016, Carolyn was a very early proponent and practitioner of Making America Healthy Again. She even visited me and my late wife Rhonda on our grass-fed cattle farm several years ago. Carolyn has not previously been married. I have four adult children, who are all married to wonderful people, and three grandchildren from my blessed 31 year marriage to Rhonda who I still miss every day," the lawmaker continued.

He noted that several lawmakers attended the wedding festivities.

"Fun facts about our wedding: Of course we served raw milk with the wedding cake and margaritas made with frozen peaches from our farm! Senator Rand Paul and Representatives Jim Jordan, Warren Davidson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Victoria Spartz attended, however the real VIPs were my three grandkids. My oldest grandson was the ring bearer. I proposed to Carolyn on the steps of the Library of Congress which was the location of our first date," he wrote.

He asked people to pray for them.

"Please pray for us as Carolyn steps into the arena with me. With her support, I look forward to continuing my fight for freedom for the great people of Kentucky!" he noted.

Massie announced in June 2024 that his wife Rhonda had passed away.

"Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven. Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time," he wrote in a post at the time.