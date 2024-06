Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky on Friday announced the passing of his wife, Rhonda.

"Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven," the Republican wrote on X. "Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time."

Massie said just prior to Rhonda's death, "We spent last week touring Mt Rainier with our grandson."

"She was valedictorian at our high school where we went to the Prom together, accepted at MIT and Harvard, earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from MIT, and devoted her life to our family," he added, sharing images of the couple and their family.

Rhonda Massie's cause of death was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.