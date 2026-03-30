Rep Rashida Tlaib moves to block US operations in Lebanon but ignores Hezbollah

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Amid Democrats’ failed attempts to block President Donald Trump’s military action in Iran, some progressive lawmakers are turning their focus to another target.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., recently unveiled a resolution that would prevent Trump from participating in or assisting Israeli military operations in Lebanon absent congressional approval.

The progressive lawmaker could force the House of Representatives to take up the measure when the chamber resumes session in mid-April. Progressive Reps. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., and Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., are co-sponsoring the measure.

Tlaib’s resolution notably does not mention the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah, who joined the war against Israel after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamanei.

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The Lebanon-based terror group has launched rocket attacks on Israel since the start of the Iran conflict, including a coordinated strike with Iran involving cluster munitions earlier in March.

Hezbollah’s attacks were met with Israeli counterstrikes and a major ground offensive by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in southern Lebanon, aimed at pushing the militant group out of range of Israeli communities.

The United States military has not joined the conflict.

"This ethnic cleansing campaign is only possible because of U.S. support, funded by our tax dollars," Tlaib, the sole Palestinian-American serving in Congress," said. "We must act now to stop these crimes against humanity and illegal invasion of Lebanon."

A spokesperson for Tlaib did not respond to a Fox inquiry about whether she condemned Hezbollah and the Iran-backed group’s strikes on Israel.

Tlaib’s war powers push comes after a bipartisan resolution targeting Trump’s military authority in Iran failed to pass the House earlier in March.

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Tlaib also rolled out a separate resolution that would order the Trump administration to call on Israel to end its military campaign in Lebanon and cut off all weapons transfers to Israel.

The measure similarly does not mention Hezbollah but accuses Israel of plotting "crimes against humanity and genocide" in Lebanon.

"[T]he United States is coauthoring this destruction through the weapons, intelligence, logistics, and diplomatic cover it provides the Israeli Government," the resolution says in part.

Tlaib is a vocal critic of Israel and has previously faced scrutiny for possible ties to foreign terrorist entities.

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Israel severely weakened Hezbollah after the terror group repeatedly attacked the country in support of Hamas after the Oct. 7 attacks. However, the Iran-backed militia has still proven to be a threat in the current conflict.

Hezbollah rocket fire killed two Israelis in northern Israel earlier in March.