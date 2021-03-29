Rep. Boebert slams Beto O'Rourke for trying to 'legislate evil', discusses the importance of gun rights

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R- Colo., slammed former Rep. Beto O'Rourke for trying to "legislate evil" with calls for gun control and discussed the importance of protecting the Second Amendment during the first episode of Jason Chaffetz's new podcast.

"Who do you think you are to think you could legislate evil and leave people like me defenseless, and disarm people like me?" Boebert said Monday during an appearance on "Jason In The House: The Jason Chaffetz Podcast."

Boebert criticized the former 2020 presidential candidate for failing to mention that the mass shootings he has cited as arguments for stricter gun laws, including at Aurora and Columbine, occurred at gun-free zones, which left people defenseless against the shooters.

Boebert said that the word gun "scares" a lot of people, but asserted that responsible gun ownership is actually "a great thing."

The Colorado congressman acknowledged she had her own fears and reservations about guns growing up in a Democratic household, but later "debunked" her family's notions.

"I was taught guns are scary. Guns can do bad things on their own. You never know when it's going to happen ... ," Boebert said. "Growing up, I debunked that and saw that responsible gun ownership is actually a very great thing."

Boebert also criticized her home state for putting the concealed carry permit age restriction at 20 years old as opposed to 18. She argued that the Denver government had "disarmed" 18 -20-year-olds and stated that the government's job is to "secure rights," not take them away.

"We need to be able to defend that and certainly have a check on an overreaching, tyrannical government, because, as you know, the Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting. It is our right to defend ourselves and our protection against an overreaching government," Boebert said.

