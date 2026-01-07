Rep LaMalfa's death further shrinks Republican House majority

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The death of Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., has shrunk the Republican majority in the House of Representatives to the minimum of 218 seats, presenting fresh challenges for Speaker Mike Johnson as the party heads into an election year.

LaMalfa, 65, died suddenly on Tuesday during an emergency surgery. He was a staunch ally of President Donald Trump and a reliable vote for Johnson's priorities. His death means Johnson can only lose two Republican votes and still pass legislation along party lines.

Trump rallied behind Johnson during a retreat for House GOP lawmakers at the Trump-Kennedy Center on Tuesday.

"A lot of times they’ll say, ‘I wish Mike were tougher,’" Trump told assembled Republicans. "He’s tough. He’s tough as anybody in the room, actually. But can’t be tough when you have a majority of three, and now sadly, a little bit less than that."

LaMalfa's death landed on the same day that Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation went into effect. The now-former Georgia congresswoman's seat won't be filled until a March 10 special election. Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is required by state law to hold an election for LaMalfa's seat within the next two weeks.

Democrats are also poised to refill their ranks in the coming weeks, however. Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Texas, died in March and an election to fill his seat is scheduled for the end of January. Likewise, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., was elected governor of her state in November. Her seat is set to be filled in a special election in April.

Trump dedicated his Tuesday address to LaMalfa, saying he had considered canceling the speech to Republican lawmakers.

"I spoke to Doug, but I didn't speak to him, you know? I mean, we never had a problem. I was really saddened by his passing and was thinking about not even doing the speech in his honor," Trump said. "But then I decided that I have to do it in his honor. I'll do it in his honor because he would've wanted it that way."

"He would've said, 'Do that speech! Are you kidding me? Do the speech,'" he continued. "He was a fantastic person. Man, that was a quick one. I don't know quite yet what happened, but boy is that a tough one. He was just with us. He was our friend. All of us, every one of us."

LaMalfa was known as a champion of conservative causes as well as a kind man to both reporters and his fellow House lawmakers.