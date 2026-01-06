Georgia calls special election in March to fill MTG vacancy after Trump rupture and resignation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday called a special election to fill the House seat vacated by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after the lawmaker resigned following a very public break with President Donald Trump.

Raffensperger’s office said the special election will be held March 10 to fill the vacancy in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, with a special runoff election scheduled for April 7, if needed.

"Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on March 10, 2026, in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, Whitfield, and portions of Cobb counties for U.S. House of Representatives, District 14, to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. A Special Runoff Election, if needed, shall be held on April 7, 2026," the call stated.

According to the state's Secretary of State office, candidate qualifying will be held at the secretary's elections division in Atlanta on Jan. 12, through Jan. 14. The qualifying fee for interested candidates is $5,220.

The office also set key voter deadlines. Feb. 9 is the final day to register to vote for those not already registered, and advance in-person absentee voting will begin Feb. 16.

Greene’s resignation followed Trump’s decision in November to publicly withdraw his endorsement of the outspoken Georgia Republican.

Trump announced in a Truth Social post in November that he was withdrawing his support and endorsement of Greene, calling her a "ranting lunatic," accusing her of "complaining," and claiming she told people she was upset he no longer returned her calls. Trump also gave Greene the nickname "Wacky Marjorie" and vowed "Complete and Unyielding Support" to any conservative primary challenger.

Greene responded at the time on X, writing: "President Trump just attacked me and lied about me."

Greene later announced she would resign, citing what she called the "Political Industrial Complex" and saying Americans are used as "pawns."

"Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more," Greene wrote in a lengthy statement posted to X. "And the results are always the same — nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."

Greene also shared her faith in the statement, writing: "My heart remains filled with joy, my life is filled with happiness, and my true convictions remain unchanged because my self worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God who created everything in existence."

"I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026," Greene wrote. "I’m going back to the people I love."

Trump responded to Greene’s resignation with another Truth Social post, writing that "Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits.’" He also claimed Greene "went BAD" after he "refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls."

Asked later whether he was willing to forgive Greene, Trump told reporters, "Forgive for what? No. We just — I just disagreed with her philosophy. … And once I left her, she resigned because she would never have survived a primary. But I think she’s a nice person."'

The Cook Political Report rates Georgia’s 14th Congressional District as "Solid R."

After Greene's resignation Monday and the death of Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., on Tuesday, the House has a narrow Republican majority of 218-213 heading into the 2026 midterms.

