House GOP Rep Doug LaMalfa dead at 65

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., has died at age 65.

LaMalfa represented the 1st Congressional District, part of Northern California, and was chair of the Congressional Western Caucus.

His death brings House Republicans' majority down to 218–213.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., confirmed LaMalfa's death on X.

SENATE REPUBLICAN CAMPAIGN CHAIR REVEALS HOW MANY SEATS HE'S AIMING FOR IN 2026

"Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa. Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children," Emmer said.

LaMalfa was known as a champion of conservative causes as well as a kind man to both reporters and his fellow House lawmakers.

SOCIALIST WINS PILE UP AFTER GOP’S BRUTAL 2025 OFF-YEAR ELECTION LOSSES

With his death and the recent resignation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., House Republicans currently can lose only two votes to still pass anything along party lines.

It's a perilously slim majority as Republicans kick off the second half of the 119th Congress with hopes of passing a second "big, beautiful bill."

LaMalfa's death appears to have caught a majority of his colleagues by surprise, with tributes pouring out for the late congressman on Tuesday morning.

"Doug was a principled conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Northern California. He was never afraid to fight for rural communities, farmers, and working families. Doug brought grit, authenticity, and conviction to everything he did in public service," said National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman Richard Hudson, R-N.C.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LaMalfa's House GOP colleague from California, Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., said in a statement, "Doug was not only a respected colleague in the California Republican Delegation, but a genuinely kind, decent man who treated everyone with warmth and respect. His leadership, friendship, and steady presence will be deeply missed."

The news comes just as House Republicans are meeting for an all-day policy brainstorming session at the newly renamed Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump is addressing GOP lawmakers on Tuesday morning to kick off the day's events.