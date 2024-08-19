Harriet Hageman wins Republican primary to defend at-large Wyoming seat

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., coasted to victory in the Republican primary for Wyoming's at-large congressional district Tuesday night.

Wyoming is one of six states to only have one statewide district, along with Alaska, Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota and Vermont.

Harriet currently serves on the Natural Resources and Judiciary Committees, running her re-election campaign on issues such as securing the border, protecting the Second Amendment and fighting for federal land management reform.

Former President Trump endorsed Hageman before she ousted former Rep. Liz Cheney in the 2022 midterms.

Hageman faced GOP opposition from Steven Helling, an attorney from Casper, who ran for the seat in 2022 as a Democrat.

During his last congressional bid, Helling pushed a "Democrats for Trump" campaign, but did not win the Democratic nomination.