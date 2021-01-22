Reince Priebus: 'Tough time for the Republican Party’ but Biden's actions easy to unite against

Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told "America’s Newsroom" Friday that it’s a "tough time for the Republican Party" since President Biden was sworn in, but Biden's actions may make it easier for the party to unite.

Priebus made the comments after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Biden administration is taking steps in the "wrong direction" after the new president called for unity on Inauguration Day. McConnell also mentioned there is still "plenty of time for President Biden to remember that he doesn’t owe his election to the far left."

The former Republican National Committee chairman and Trump White House Chief of Staff added there are consequences to "winning and losing" a presidential election.

REINCE PRIEBUS: Biden, as you said, his entire theme of his campaign and the entire inauguration and the whole country and the media buzzing about unity…the first day he goes after Keystone, he goes after the Paris agreement, stop building the wall, let countries that can’t control who travels out of their country to the United States, let them out of that travel ban.

…

If you are Party Chair if you’re trying to keep the Republican Party together, and it is a tough time right now for the Republican Party, what Biden did was make it instantly easier to draw the lines and have everyone get in their corners and make the Republican versus Democrat dynamic live on, and he did it in one day. So the R versus D dynamic is back because he didn’t take his time doing the things he wanted to do...

As the incoming administration, they can’t get what they want done instantly…they want to brag about what happens in the first 100 days. The entire White House right now [is]…trying to tick through what that 100-day press release looks like today, and this throws that all off.