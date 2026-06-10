Karmelo Anthony verdict draws anti-white rage and lies from radical Dem congresswoman, angry activists

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A Texas congresswoman is leading the voice of online activists enraged over the guilty verdict in Karmelo Anthony's murder trial, and is spreading outright lies and racially inflammatory rhetoric after the 19-year-old was sentenced to 35 years in prison for stabbing Austin Metcalf to death.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a rare radical Democrat elected in deep red Texas, took to her podcast after Tuesday's verdict to make false claims about the trial and its jury as she continues to stir up racial hatred.

"I’m not necessarily convinced — not that I could tell you the name of one person on this jury — that we had 12 impartial White folk out of Collin County sitting on a jury for this young black man," she said, exhibiting her empathy for the convicted murderer.

Her claim about the jury is patently false.

Sources close to the trial confirmed to Fox News Digital that the jury was not made up only of white people, despite Crockett's claim, which has been parroted by activists online.

Of the 12 jurors, three were racial minorities, including Asian and Indian, eight were women and four were men. They confirmed that of the 18 total jurors, including alternates, six were minorities.

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The jury in the trial, which spanned nine days in a Collin County, Texas, courtroom this month, found that Anthony intentionally stabbed Metcalf, then 18, to death on April 2, 2025.

The murder took place after Anthony entered the Memorial High School track team's tent at a meet in Frisco, and refused 15 times to leave when asked. Witnesses testified that Metcalf lightly shoved Anthony in an attempt to remove him from the tent, after which the teen reached into his bag, pulled out a knife, and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

The victim bled to death in front of his twin brother and teammates, many of whom testified at the trial.

Crockett surmised the jury likely convicted Anthony because residents of Collin County are upset that, "so many black folk are moving up there in the first place."

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The congresswoman, who will not retain her seat in the House after redistricting in Texas pushed her district red, bizarrely compared black women in America to the victim's family.

"Black women, especially black women who have black male children, live in fear and agony every single day," she lamented. "A fear and agony that I promise you the Metcalfs probably had never spend a day living that way."

That comment was branded as "psychotic" by White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller on X.

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Crockett, an attorney, also claimed that the knife Anthony used to kill Metcalf was not a deadly weapon, and downplayed its size.

Activists outside the courthouse sounded off after the verdict was handed down.

Dominique Alexander, a local Black Lives Matter activist who has been involved with the Anthony family since Karmelo's arrest, slammed injected racial rhetoric into the conversation.

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"What this process did is show that black lives do not matter in Collin County," he said. "This trial showed that it put emotions over the law. After Trayvon Martin and so many countless names, it has shown us that Black life is not safe in Collin County."

Martin was killed by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida, in 2012. A jury in that case found that Zimmerman acted in self-defense.

Alexander also claimed without evidence that the judge in the case "interfered in this process," and repeated the false claim that the jury was "all white."

Bree Newsome, an online far-leftist, insisted that race was a factor in the case.

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"Karmelo Anthony would be treated totally different by the legal system were he a white boy killing a black boy," she said. "That’s the whole point. That’s what matters. Stop pretending there’s anything Black people can do in our behavior to prevent racism. Racism defines the entire system."

Crockett's office did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.