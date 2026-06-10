UFO whistleblower claims billions in secret spending hidden from Congress

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Unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) whistleblower and former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch accused intelligence agencies Tuesday of hiding billions of dollars in secret government spending from Congress, as lawmakers renewed demands for records they say federal officials continue to withhold.

His investigation uncovered what he described as "slush funds" — pools of money allegedly operating outside normal congressional oversight channels — worth billions of dollars annually that were allegedly used to support activities operating outside normal oversight channels, Grusch said speaking at a Capitol Hill event alongside members of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.

"This is also a real fraud, waste and abuse issue," Grusch said. "During my investigation, I found slush funds to the tune of billions of dollars per annum for these activities."

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The allegations come as lawmakers and the Trump administration have intensified efforts to declassify government unidentified aerial phenomena records, releasing hundreds of pages of previously secret files and renewing pressure on agencies to disclose what they know about unexplained aerial incidents.

Grusch, who served on the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and later as the National Reconnaissance Office's representative to the task force, first gained national attention in 2023 when he testified before Congress about alleged government efforts to recover and study unidentified craft.

The Trump administration's fiscal year 2027 budget includes nearly $132 billion in military and national intelligence spending, much of it contained in classified programs accessible only to a limited group of cleared officials and lawmakers.

Asked what the government knows about nonhuman intelligence, Grusch claimed the government is aware of "several" different alien species.

"It's a continuum from corporeal bipedal type life to, you know, what I would consider is like sentient plasma life," Grusch said. "But there are several that this government is aware of."

He did not elaborate on the claim or provide evidence during the event.

Grusch specifically accused the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Pentagon's primary military intelligence agency, of obstructing congressional oversight efforts, arguing that records requested by lawmakers have not been fully provided despite what he described as lawful requests from Congress. He urged the agency to release additional documents for review and declassification.

The DIA could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Pentagon has consistently said investigations have not uncovered verified evidence of extraterrestrial technology, and previous government reviews have disputed claims that secret crash-retrieval programs exist.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers joined Grusch during the press conference, arguing that agencies have continued to resist congressional efforts to obtain information related to unidentified anomalous phenomena.

"We would ask questions, and they would then push back. We would ask more questions, and the pushback became more significant," said Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla. "We would try to put language in an amendment, in a bill, and they would oppose it."

"There must be real penalties for officials who knowingly withhold information from Congress," added Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo.

Moskowitz also tied the debate to broader concerns about Pentagon accountability.

"There's trillions of dollars missing at the Pentagon. Where does that money go?" he said.

The Pentagon has failed seven consecutive annual audits, though defense officials have said those findings reflect longstanding challenges tracking assets and accounting systems across the department.

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Grusch said additional witnesses remain reluctant to come forward because of concerns about retaliation and legal exposure.

Burlison called on President Donald Trump to waive nondisclosure agreements for individuals with knowledge of alleged government UAP programs and grant immunity to those willing to testify.

"Grant immunity to anyone who has already come forward, and everyone who will come forward," Burlison said. "Open the door and let them speak."

"Congress is requesting specific records and videos," Burlison added. "These agencies and contractors know that we know that they exist, and we're going to get them released."

Burlison said lawmakers have continued pressing agencies and defense contractors for records they believe remain classified despite recent disclosure efforts.

He said his office obtained MQ-9 footage of a UAP incident off the coast of Yemen that was delivered through what he described as a "Tom Clancy-style dead drop."

Lawmakers argued that additional disclosures may depend on persuading more witnesses to come forward.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who chairs the House task force examining the issue, said lawmakers are discussing immunity protections for individuals with knowledge of alleged craft locations, recovered materials or advanced technologies.

The renewed push comes as lawmakers seek greater access to information tied to some of the government's most closely held programs.

Federal investigators recently alleged that former CIA official David Rush used a fraudulent "special access program" as part of a scheme involving more than $40 million in gold bars and millions in government funds, drawing renewed attention to how highly restricted government programs can operate with limited outside visibility.

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The event comes weeks after the Trump administration released a major tranche of previously classified UAP records, including military reports, sensor data and witness accounts that had long remained hidden from public view.

Lawmakers and disclosure advocates have pointed to those releases as evidence the government is becoming more transparent about UAP investigations, while arguing that significant amounts of information remain classified.