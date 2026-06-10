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US Corruption

'Squad' Dem dismisses fraud probe speculation after $29M net-worth drop

James Comer wants the Ethics Committee to investigate Omar's connection to the $250M 'Feeding Our Future' scheme

Hannah Brennan By Hannah Brennan Fox News
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WATCH: Omar dismisses questions about Ethics Committee investigation into her finances Video

WATCH: Omar dismisses questions about Ethics Committee investigation into her finances

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., brushed off questions about an Ethics Committee investigation into her reported net worth decline, insisting no investigation is taking place despite continued scrutiny. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

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Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is continuing to deny looming questions over an Ethics Committee investigation into her financial filings, showing a significant drop in her net worth.

Scrutiny of Omar's finances intensified after financial disclosure filings appeared to show her estimated net worth falling from a range of roughly $6 million to $30 million in one filing period to between about $18,000 and $95,000 in a later disclosure.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has publicly voiced his interest in the House Ethics Committee opening an investigation into both Omar’s personal finances and her connection to the ‘Feeding Our Future’ fraud scheme, a scandal that federal prosecutors say cost taxpayers roughly $250 million.

JAMES COMER RAISES FELONY QUESTIONS OVER ILHAN OMAR'S FINANCES AFTER DISCLOSURE DISCREPANCY

Rep. James Comer speaking to reporters at a podium in Washington, D.C.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has asked Vice President JD Vance to scrutinize fraud prevention deficiencies in Minnesota's social services programs after the release Monday of his committee's 205-page final staff report. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Omar dismissed suggestions that she is facing an Ethics Committee investigation.

"No," Omar told Fox News Digital, laughing, when asked if she is under an Ethics Committee investigation. "No. We go over this all the time."

She was pressed about continued reporting surrounding the discrepancy —  the possibility of the roughly $29 million drop in her financial disclosure. 

"There’s also the possibility that it might rain on this sunny day," Omar replied.

Along with Comer’s efforts to launch an investigation into Omar, Vice President JD Vance said just last month that the U.S. Department of Justice will be opening a probe into the Minnesota Democrat’s alleged fraud as part of the administration’s new anti-fraud taskforce. 

OMAR CAMP BREAKS SILENCE ON FRAUD PROBE, BLAMES WALZ, TRUMP AS NEW CLAIMS CLASH WITH EARLIER STATEMENTS

Split of Omar and Vance

Rep. Ilhan Omar dismissed Vice President JD Vance’s claims that the Justice Department is investigating her for alleged immigration and fraud violations, referring to House Republicans attention to the matter as politically motivated. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Omar has declined ever being aware of the scheme happening behind doors with the organization, which claimed to be helping supply children in need of meals during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Justice Department described the scheme as the "single largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the country," The Associated Press reported. The orchestrator of the non-profit, Aimee Bock, was sentenced to 42 years in prison for her involvement in spearheading the fraud scheme.

Republicans have pointed to Omar's MEALS Act, part of a federal pandemic relief measure which she sponsored, as a factor they say contributed to conditions that allowed the fraud to occur. They argue her bill was a mass contributor to the fraud occurring as it broadened USDA waiver authority at meal sites. It has also been claimed that this same act helped to dismantle anti-fraud safeguards that verified the people actually being serviced in federal nutrition programs.

ILHAN OMAR'S OFFICE SAYS SHE'S ‘NOT A MILLIONAIRE’ AFTER $30M FILING REVISED DOWN TO UNDER $100K: REPORT

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar speaking at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 28, 2026. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In a previous statement to Fox News Digital from Omar, she claimed that President Donald Trump’s USDA Secretary, Brooke Rollins, imposed the regulations for the framework of the program. 

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While Omar continues to reject suggestions time-after-time that she is facing an Ethics Committee investigation, Republicans have shown little sign of backing away from their demands for a proper investigation into Omar’s finances and fraud allegations. 

Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events. Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.

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